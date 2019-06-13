Unrest in Memphis after police shooting
These are the interactions police had with Webber
Brandon Webber, the 20-year old man who was shot and killed by US marshals in Memphis, had a criminal background, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
In 2018, Webber faced 11 charges in Shelby County, according to court documents.
Here's what the documents say about Webber's previous interactions with police:
- January 23, 2018: Webber was pulled over for not having his license plate illuminated. He was found to be driving on a suspended license and had no proof of insurance, according to the arrest report. He was cited for “driving while license was suspended, revoked or canceled” and “improper display of registration,” according to court documents. The case status is listed as “disposed."
- April 15, 2018: Webber was a passenger in a car that was pulled over. A handgun was found in the passenger seat floorboard where Webber was sitting. He and the driver both denied ownership of the gun, the arrest affidavit said. Webber was charged with possession of a weapon. The case is listed as disposed.
- April 17, 2018: Webber was pulled over after officers in a police car behind his vehicle could smell marijuana. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and two digital scales. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended license and improper display of registration. The case is listed as disposed.
- June 26, 2018: Webber was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt while driving, according to the police report. He was cited with a seat belt violation and driving with a suspended license, according to court documents. The case is listed as disposed.
Brandon Webber's former high school principal: "My heart is broken"
The Shelby County School District confirmed that Brandon Webber, the man shot and killed by US marshals in Memphis last night, graduated from Central High School in 2017.
Greg McCullough, the principal at Central High School, said Webber was a hard-working student who excelled at art.
Here's his full statement:
Shelby County Schools said it has heard of a planned vigil near Central High School.
"As a proactive measure, we have deployed additional security personnel to Central HS and provided grief counselors to multiple schools in the area to assist students and staff. Our priority is to ensure our school is secured and students and staff feel safe," the school district said in a statement.
US Marshals: There is no body cam video of Memphis shooting
There is no body camera video showing the shooting death of Brandon Webber, since federal agents aren’t required to use body cams, Dave Oney, a spokesperson for US Marshals Service, told CNN.
The US Marshals Service said in a statement that deputy marshals were trying to serve a warrant and fired at Webber "in response to a threat posed by the subject."
"The Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a 20-year-old man with multiple felony warrants. In response to a threat posed by the subject, members of the task force fired their weapons, striking and killing him," the US Marshals said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, which is the lead agency, and the US Marshals Service will conduct an internal review of the shooting.
The US Marshals Service said it will not release the names of marshals involved in shooting until the investigation is completed.
More than 100 people attended Memphis protest, police say
The Memphis Police Department estimates there were more than 100 people at the protest Wednesday night, Ursula Madden, public information officer for the City of Memphis said.
Protestors went out following the death of Brandon Webber, after he was shot and killed by US Marshal’s a few hours earlier.
Here's what Tennessee officials say happened during the shooting
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating "the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting" that happened Wednesday night.
In a news release, TBI said Brandon Webber was getting into a car when multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service arrived outside a house around 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here's what else they said happened:
TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.
Man killed by US marshals in Memphis identified as Brandon Webber
Brandon Webber was shot and killed by authorities on Wednesday in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis, according to Tami Sawyer, Shelby County Commissioner.
Webber is 20-years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed.
Sawyer tweeted that she went to the Frayser community Wednesday night.
“This is my district. I went because I stand with my people. People are hurting," she tweeted
Here's more from her Twitter account:
What authorities are saying: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said authorities from the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force encountered a male wanted on multiple warrants. While attempting to arrest him, he rammed his vehicle into the officer’s vehicles, then exited the vehicle with a weapon. He was shot and killed by officers. No officers were injured during that encounter.
US marshals shot and killed a man in Memphis. Then, protests broke out.
What started as a protest over the death of a Memphis man devolved into chaos Wednesday night after demonstrators threw bricks at police and vandalized squad cars, officials said.
At least 24 officers and deputies were injured in the melee, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday morning. Six of them were taken to a hospital.
The turmoil came after US marshals shot and killed a man Wednesday night in the north Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, officials said.
Marshals were trying to stop the man — who was wanted on multiple warrants — outside a home as the man was getting into a vehicle, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The man "reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers' vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon," the bureau said. "The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured."