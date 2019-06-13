Unrest in Memphis after police shooting
Here's what Tennessee officials say happened during the shooting
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating "the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting" that happened Wednesday night.
In a news release, TBI said Brandon Webber was getting into a car when multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service arrived outside a house around 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here's what else they said happened:
TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.
Man killed by US marshals in Memphis identified as Brandon Webber
Brandon Webber was shot and killed by authorities on Wednesday in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis, according to Tami Sawyer, Shelby County Commissioner.
Webber is 20-years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed.
Sawyer tweeted that she went to the Frayser community Wednesday night.
“This is my district. I went because I stand with my people. People are hurting," she tweeted
Here's more from her Twitter account:
US marshals shot and killed a man in Memphis. Then, protests broke out.
What started as a protest over the death of a Memphis man devolved into chaos Wednesday night after demonstrators threw bricks at police and vandalized squad cars, officials said.
At least 24 officers and deputies were injured in the melee, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday morning. Six of them were taken to a hospital.
The turmoil came after US marshals shot and killed a man Wednesday night in the north Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, officials said.
Marshals were trying to stop the man — who was wanted on multiple warrants — outside a home as the man was getting into a vehicle, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The man "reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers' vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon," the bureau said. "The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured."