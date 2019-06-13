Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating "the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting" that happened Wednesday night.

In a news release, TBI said Brandon Webber was getting into a car when multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service arrived outside a house around 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here's what else they said happened:

"While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon. The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured."

TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.