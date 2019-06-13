Brandon Webber was shot and killed by authorities on Wednesday in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis, according to Tami Sawyer, Shelby County Commissioner.

Webber is 20-years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed.

Sawyer tweeted that she went to the Frayser community Wednesday night.

“This is my district. I went because I stand with my people. People are hurting," she tweeted

Here's more from her Twitter account:

What authorities are saying: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said authorities from the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force encountered a male wanted on multiple warrants. While attempting to arrest him, he rammed his vehicle into the officer’s vehicles, then exited the vehicle with a weapon. He was shot and killed by officers. No officers were injured during that encounter.