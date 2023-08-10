Devastating, fast-moving wildfires burn out of control across Hawaii's Big Island and Maui, destroying homes and historic buildings, including the popular Maui tourist destination Lahaina town.
Maui hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering burns and smoke inhalation. Thousands have evacuated or been displaced. Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, but local officials warn that the death toll could rise as more information becomes available.
A look at the possible reasons for why the Maui fire spread so fast
But Fleishman told CNN she wouldn’t be surprised “if wildfires in many parts of the world that are not accustomed to them become more common over time, or become larger or spread more rapidly.”
That’s because the human-caused climate crisis has exacerbated the hot and dry conditions that allow wildfires to ignite and grow in many parts of the planet. Although she said it’s hard to say that the climate crisis is linked to this particular event without a thorough analysis, it is possible to break down the conditions that primed the environment for these wildfires to occur.
“We can say there are conditions that are consistent with wildfire, wildfire size and expansion that are changing as climate changes,” she said. “And some of the things that we’re seeing with this wildfire in Maui are consistent with some of the trends that are known and projected as climate changes.”
While scientists are still trying to fully understand how the climate crisis will affect Hawaii, they have noted that drought will get worse as global temperature increases. As heat sets in, the dried-out land and vegetation can provide fuel for wildfires, which can swiftly turn deadly if strong winds fan the flames into communities.
Maui has moderate drought covering more than one-third of the island, with some areas seeing severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. And the areas in drought coincide with some of the fires.
No significant changes to fires burning in Maui County, officials say
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
There have been no significant changes for the Lahaina, Upcountry and Pülehu/Kihei fires, Maui County said in an update on Facebook, Wednesday evening local time.
“As of this evening, Maui Fire Department reported no significant changes for the Lahaina, Upcountry and Pūlehu/Kīhei fires. There are no new evacuations. There are no containment numbers at this time. MFD expects to conduct an assessment at first light Thursday,” the update said.
The county has requested additional firefighters from Honolulu as they have been dealing with multiple flare ups, it added.
Thirty US Army service members arrived Wednesday night and will begin search and recovery efforts Thursday morning.
On Tuesday night, about 2,100 people were staying in Maui shelters, the post said.
More than 11,000 still without power in Maui
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Over 11,000 customers remain without power on Maui, as of 11 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET,) according to poweroutage.us.
The Hawaiian Electric Company is reporting 11,542 customers are in the dark on the island, according to the website.
The number accounts for 15% of the island’s customers.
In a press release on Wednesday, the company said they were working to repair multiple downed poles and power lines.
Additional crews have been deployed from Oahu to assist the restoration efforts, it added.
Winds are decreasing overnight but will remain breezy Thursday
From CNN's Monica Garrett
Winds will decrease across Hawaii on Thursday as the weather pattern that created the hurricane-force winds eases.
Hurricane Dora continues to move farther away from the islands. Due to the increasing distance, winds had already decreased slightly on Wednesday with gusts of 50 mph.
The high pressure to the northwest of the state will continue to produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the region Wednesday night, and a weakening in this pattern will allow the winds to decrease to more average speeds on Thursday.
The forecast for west Maui Wednesday evening calls for northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, decreasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds are forecast to be 15 to 25 mph on Thursday and 10 to 20 mph Thursday night.
“Expect a typical dry summer trade wind weather pattern from Thursday onward,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.
The red flag warning and wind advisory are no longer in effect.
“On average, we see the critical fire weather conditions about four days per year,” NWS Honolulu Meteorologist John Bravender said. “The last fire weather watch we issued was for December 9, 2022 and the last red flag warning was November 21, 2022.”
More context: Ian Morrison, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu, told CNN Wednesday "very little rain" is expected Thursday for Maui and the Big Island.
Morrison cautioned that although the latest wind conditions will assist the firefighters, “dropping winds doesn’t mean the fires will go away.”
Wildfires are tearing a path of destruction across Maui Wednesday night. Here’s the latest
From CNN staff
At least 36 people have been killed in Maui County as wildfires sweep across parts of the island, the county said late Wednesday.
The infernos have destroyed hundreds of structures, including homes and historically significant sites. Thousands of residents and travelers have been displaced on Maui, which is home to about 160,000, officials said.
Emergency and evacuation response efforts have been hampered by widespread cell service outages, which have prevented people from calling 911 or updating loved ones about their status, according to authorities.
Firefighters in Maui are working around the clock to battle blazes hard-hit Lahaina, as well as fires in the Pulehu and Upcountry areas, Maui County said Wednesday afternoon. Parts of Hawaii’s Big Island have also been impacted by wildfires.
All nonessential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged as the island works to shelter displaced residents and eventually work toward recovery, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN Wednesday evening.
“We'll welcome visitors back to paradise after the fire's done and after we can rebuild," Green said.
Here's what you need to know:
At least six injured in fires: At least six people have been injured in the wildfires, though that toll is expected to rise, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said Wednesday. Three of the injuries were burn-related, he said. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
More than 271 structures impacted in tourist hub of Lahaina: Much of Lahaina, a touristic and economic hub of 9,000 people, has been decimated by the fires, Green said. A flyover of the area on Wednesday showed that more than 271 structures there have been affected, according to a Maui County news release. Satellite imagery shows several historic sites there have been burned.
More than 11,000 people flown out of Maui: Officials are asking travelers who have any means of transportation to leave Lahaina and Maui as soon as they can, according to a Wednesday evening update from Maui County. More than 11,000 people were flown off the island on Wednesday, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said. About 1,500 more people are expected to fly out Thursday, he said.
Not enough long-term shelter for displaced residents: Gov. Green estimated that several thousand Maui residents will need long-term shelter after losing their homes to the wildfires – a resource he said the island currently does not have. Speaking to CNN Wednesday, the governor urged travelers to avoid coming to Maui, noting the island will need to use hotel rooms, Airbnbs and other shelters "to house our people." He said officials are also working on a program that would connect displaced residents with locals who may be able to shelter them.
Evacuations in Hawaii's Big Island are lifted, shelters close
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Travis Caldwell
All mandatory evacuations in Hawaii's Big lsland have been lifted as of 8 p.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), according to the Hawaii County website.
The county has been fighting at least two brush fires burning in North and South Kohala.
All roads have been reopened to traffic and the emergency evacuation shelters have closed, the county said.
In an update posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Mitch Roth said that these actions do not mean "that everything is completely over with," pointing out structural damage in the area.
"It just feels that the firefighters can take care of what they are doing and open up the highways and allow people to go back to their homes," Roth said.
Travelers scramble in Hawaii amid raging wildfires
From CNN's Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown
Devastating wildfires in the Hawaiian Islands – coupled with vast communication gaps created by the interruption of services – have left many travelers in limbo as they struggle to leave the especially hard-hit island of Maui or reschedule imminent travel plans.
State officials were working with hotels and a local airline to try to evacuate tourists in Maui to another island, Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning. But severed communications have hobbled efforts to reach everyone.
Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) is open, the Hawaii Department of Transportation posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The HDOT urged patience at the airport. and also provided details on reaching the airport via a bypass.
Nonessential inbound travel to Maui is strongly discouraged, Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii State Department of Transportation, said Wednesday at a news conference.
Travel adviser Jim Bendt said Pique Travel Design is advising clients traveling to Maui in the next week to reschedule their trips to “help ease the burden on local infrastructure.”
Pique Travel will be working with its partners on the island to waive or minimize cancellation and change fees, he said.
“Guests with non-urgent travel inquiries are encouraged to call back later so that we can assist those with immediate needs,” Hawaiian Airlines posted on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The airline urged travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport.
Bendt said travelers with plans to visit islands other than Maui won’t need to change their plans.
“Hotels and tours are operating as normal,” he said.
As for what's next for travel to Maui, it's a wait-and-see situation.
“Natural disasters are, by nature, quick-moving. If you have a trip to Maui a few weeks from now, your best bet, for now, is to wait and see if the fires get contained,” said Scott Keyes, founder of travel site Going.com.
Keyes said that “there’s no added benefit to canceling a trip a few weeks in advance versus a few days in advance.”
Biden expresses condolences and details federal support for Hawaii wildfires
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden shared his condolences and detailed ongoing federal support efforts for Hawaiians amid raging wildfires that have killed at least six people and have prompted thousands of residents to shelter.
“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed," Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”
Biden said he has ordered federal assets to assist with wildfire response, pointing to the Hawaiian National Guard that's mobilizing Chinook helicopters “to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on the Island of Maui” as well as response and rescue from the US Coast Guard and Navy fleets. Marines, he added, “are providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island.”
And as local officials are discouraging nonessential travel to Maui, Biden noted “the Department of Transportation is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui, and the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts.”
Biden urged residents to “follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.”
The president has not yet issued a disaster declaration.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said earlier Wednesday he expects to submit a request for a presidential disaster declaration “in the next 36 to 48 hours.” Green said the White House “has been incredibly supportive.”