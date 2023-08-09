Maui's 911 service is currently down and resorts, visitors and commercial districts have lost communication due to downed cell towers, according to Mahina Martin, chief communications officer at the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Landlines only work within very local areas, she told CNN.

There are currently three active wildfires in three different areas across the island of Maui — one notably on the West Side District on Maui, which has a combination of resorts, hotels, residential homes and businesses, Martin explained, adding that the upcountry area, where officials have previously estimated fires to be about 1,000 acres, is primarily residential homes and businesses.