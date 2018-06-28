Shooting at Maryland newspaperBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Capital Gazette reporter tweets that he is safe and out of building
Phil Davis, a crime and courts reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper, just tweeted that he is safe and out the newspaper building.
Earlier today, Davis tweeted details about a shooting and said "there is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."
Shooter used a shotgun, source says
From CNN's Evan Perez
A law enforcement source says a shotgun was used in the Annapolis shooting.
Multiple people were shot inside the newsroom at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland. Two law enforcement sources tell CNN there are multiple wounded and multiple fatalities.
Police are still evacuating the building
Lt. Ryan Frashure, spokesperson of Anne Arundel County Police Department, told reporters that law enforcement officers are still in evacuating the building, following a shooting inside a newspaper building.
He confirmed that there were injuries, but did not expect it to be a mass casualty situation. Frashure said additional information about victims and the suspect will be provided once the building is completely secure.
Maryland senator: I am grateful for our first responders
Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen tweeted about the shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis.
Cardin, a Democrat, urged people to stay away from the area, and thanked first responders.
Van Hollen, also a Democrat, urged for people to "unite to end the violence."
1 patient taken to University of Maryland Medical Center
One patient was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, following the Annapolis shooting, according to Lisa Clough, the director of media relations for the hospital.
No information about patient, including his or her condition, is available at this time.
Clough says she does not know if they are expecting any additional patients.
There are multiple injuries and fatalities, sources say
From CNN's Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz
Two law enforcement officials tell CNN that there are multiple injuries as well as fatalities.
A source tells CNN one person, believed to be the shooter, is in custody.
Capital Gazette reporter tweets about newspaper shooting: "Gunman shot through the glass door"
A crime and courts reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper has tweeted about the shooting, and he said that a gunman "shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."
The shooting happened in newspaper's newsroom, source says
From CNN's Evan Perez
A law enforcement source told CNN the shooting happened in the newsroom.
Earlier, an officer on the scene would not confirm if the newspaper office building was involved, however, the address police gave matches the one listed on the Capital Gazette's website.
Maryland governor: I am "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis"
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan just tweeted about a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis. He warned people to stay away from the scene of the shooting.
Hogan said that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."