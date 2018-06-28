Live TV
U.S.
Live Updates

Shooting at Maryland newspaper

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago4:35 p.m. ET, June 28, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Capital Gazette reporter tweets that he is safe and out of building

Phil Davis, a crime and courts reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper, just tweeted that he is safe and out the newspaper building.

Earlier today, Davis tweeted details about a shooting and said "there is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," he said.

2 min ago

Shooter used a shotgun, source says

From CNN's Evan Perez

A law enforcement source says a shotgun was used in the Annapolis shooting.

Multiple people were shot inside the newsroom at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland. Two law enforcement sources tell CNN there are multiple wounded and multiple fatalities.

10 min ago

Police are still evacuating the building

Lt. Ryan Frashure, spokesperson of Anne Arundel County Police Department, told reporters that law enforcement officers are still in evacuating the building, following a shooting inside a newspaper building.

He confirmed that there were injuries, but did not expect it to be a mass casualty situation. Frashure said additional information about victims and the suspect will be provided once the building is completely secure.

21 min ago

Maryland senator: I am grateful for our first responders

Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen tweeted about the shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis.

Cardin, a Democrat, urged people to stay away from the area, and thanked first responders.

Van Hollen, also a Democrat, urged for people to "unite to end the violence."

32 min ago

1 patient taken to University of Maryland Medical Center

One patient was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, following the Annapolis shooting, according to Lisa Clough, the director of media relations for the hospital. 

No information about patient, including his or her condition, is available at this time.

Clough says she does not know if they are expecting any additional patients.

32 min ago

There are multiple injuries and fatalities, sources say

From CNN's Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz 

Two law enforcement officials tell CNN that there are multiple injuries as well as fatalities. 

A source tells CNN one person, believed to be the shooter, is in custody.

34 min ago

Capital Gazette reporter tweets about newspaper shooting: "Gunman shot through the glass door"

A crime and courts reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper has tweeted about the shooting, and he said that a gunman "shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," he said.

He added: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

42 min ago

The shooting happened in newspaper's newsroom, source says

From CNN's Evan Perez

A law enforcement source told CNN the shooting happened in the newsroom. 

Earlier, an officer on the scene would not confirm if the newspaper office building was involved, however, the address police gave matches the one listed on the Capital Gazette's website.

43 min ago

Maryland governor: I am "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis"

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2016

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan just tweeted about a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis. He warned people to stay away from the scene of the shooting.

Hogan said that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."