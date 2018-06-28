Even as it deals with tragedy, the Capital Gazette is reporting the news

The Capital is one of America’s oldest newspapers, beginning life as the Evening Capital in 1884.

It has an interesting history. The company that publishes it started in 1727 with the Maryland Gazette. In 1767, Anne Catharine Green became the first female newspaper publisher in the country and the Maryland Gazette fought the stamp tax that started the American Revolution.

For many decades, there were two papers that served the region – The Maryland Gazette, a weekly, and the Evening Capital, a daily.

In 1981, The Evening Capital became the Capital. And in 1994, the company that owned it launched one of the first newspaper websites in the US with CapitalOnline.com.

Today, The Capital serves Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Kent Island. It has a daily readership of about 67,000 and a Sunday readership of 83,000, according to the Baltimore Sun Group, which owns it.