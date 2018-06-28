Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaperBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Even as it deals with tragedy, the Capital Gazette is reporting the news
This the home page of the Capital Gazette right now:
The story is written by a Baltimore Sun reporter, which owns the newspaper, using reporting from its staff of journalists.
The Capital Gazette newspaper is one of the oldest in the country
From CNN's Saeed Ahmed
The Capital is one of America’s oldest newspapers, beginning life as the Evening Capital in 1884.
It has an interesting history. The company that publishes it started in 1727 with the Maryland Gazette. In 1767, Anne Catharine Green became the first female newspaper publisher in the country and the Maryland Gazette fought the stamp tax that started the American Revolution.
For many decades, there were two papers that served the region – The Maryland Gazette, a weekly, and the Evening Capital, a daily.
In 1981, The Evening Capital became the Capital. And in 1994, the company that owned it launched one of the first newspaper websites in the US with CapitalOnline.com.
Today, The Capital serves Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Kent Island. It has a daily readership of about 67,000 and a Sunday readership of 83,000, according to the Baltimore Sun Group, which owns it.
Trump: "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families"
President Trump, who was briefed on the shooting earlier today, just tweeted about the Capital Gazette shooting. Trump said his "thoughts and prayers" were with the victims, and he thanked first responders.
Suspect in custody has not been cooperative, source says
From CNN's Evan Perez
A law enforcement source says the suspect in custody initially refused to cooperate.
The suspect had no identification when he was arrested and FBI found no information immediately in the system.
At least 5 dead in newspaper shooting, acting police chief says
At least five people were killed in the Capital Gazette shooting, Acting Police Chief of Anne Arundel County Bill Krampf said in a press conference.
"There are five fatalities that is we know of," he said, adding that there were several other people who were "gravely injured."
Krampf promised more information in the next briefing. Another press conference is expected at 5 p.m.
Newspaper in shooting has a rich history
From CNN's Brian Stelter
These papers work hard for their communities. Capital Gazette Communications publishes multiple papers, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette.
The publications have a rich history -- and they've continued to cover Annapolis, the Maryland state house, and state politics despite rounds of cutbacks over the years.
The staff does a lot with a little, in terms of resources. There are a couple dozen editors and reporters, some of whom work at the office every day. Others are out in the community at events and meetings.
The address where the shooting occurred was well known to readers and members of the public. In this case, shots rang out in the early afternoon, obviously a busy time of a day in and around a newsroom.
County official confirms fatalities in shooting
Steve Schuh, Anne Arundel county executive, told reporters that several people were killed and others were injured as a result of a shooting today at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland.
"We have had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon," he said.
He added: "Those fatalities are so sad and I don't know what to say except our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families and we take comfort knowing they're in God's embrace."
Capital Gazette reporter tweets that he is safe and out of building
Phil Davis, a crime and courts reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper, just tweeted that he is safe and out the newspaper building.
Earlier today, Davis tweeted details about a shooting and said "there is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."
"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," he said.
Shooter used a shotgun, source says
From CNN's Evan Perez
A law enforcement source says a shotgun was used in the Annapolis shooting.
Multiple people were shot inside the newsroom at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland. Two law enforcement sources tell CNN there are multiple wounded and multiple fatalities.