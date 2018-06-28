Suspect's fingerprints appear to have been altered, sources say

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan just released a statement about today's shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

"We are terribly saddened by the loss of five members of our community in today's heinous shooting," Hogan said.

He thanked first responders who arrived at the scene within moments of the shooting.

Hogan also spoke about the newspaper and the journalists who work there.

"The Capital Gazette is my hometown paper, and I have the greatest respect for the fine journalists, and all the men and women, who work there," he said. "They serve each day to shine light on the world around us so that we might see with more clarity and greater understanding."