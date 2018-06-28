Wendi. Rebecca. Gerald. Robert. John. These are the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting

Thursday's attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper is the deadliest day for journalism in America in several years.

Four people died at the newspaper's office in Annapolis, and a fifth person died after being transported to the hospital.

News of the shooting spree caused a chill in newsrooms across the United States on Thursday. Law enforcement in several cities stepped up security around major news organizations as a precautionary measure.

Threats against members of the media have been on the rise in recent years. But murders of American journalists are very rare.

The last time multiple journalists were killed while on assignment in the U.S. was in 2015, when an ex-employee attacked two members of a WDBJ TV news crew during a live report in Virginia.

Reporter Alison Parker and photojournalist Adam Ward were killed.

On Thursday, Chris Hurst, who was engaged to Parker when she was killed, tweeted in response to the Annapolis shooting, "The threat to journalists is real and became deadly once more today in Annapolis. My condolences to everyone impacted at the @capgaznews newsroom."

The Committee to Protect Journalists, which tracks threats to journalists around the world, said that "seven journalists have been killed in relation to their work in the United States" since the group began its tracking effort in 1992.

The group noted that "a music journalist was killed in Chicago" earlier this year, but "CPJ is still investigating the motive for that killing."

"Newspapers like the Gazette do vital work, and our thoughts are with them amid this unconscionable tragedy," the group's executive director Joel Simon said in a statement. "Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and we welcome the thorough investigation into the motivations behind the shooting."