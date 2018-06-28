Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaperBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Wendi. Rebecca. Gerald. Robert. John. These are the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting
The victims in today’s shooting at the Capital Gazette have been identified.
These are their names, responsibilities at the paper, and photos.
Wendi Winters, Special Publications
Rebecca Smith, Sales Assistant
Robert Hiaasen, Assistant Editor, News
Gerald Fischman, Editorial Page Editor
John McNamara, Staff Writer
The names were released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The victims’ positions are according to the staff list on the Capital Gazette's website. The photos are from the website and also the Baltimore Sun.
This was the deadliest day for journalism in US in several years
From CNN's Brian Stelter
Thursday's attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper is the deadliest day for journalism in America in several years.
Four people died at the newspaper's office in Annapolis, and a fifth person died after being transported to the hospital.
News of the shooting spree caused a chill in newsrooms across the United States on Thursday. Law enforcement in several cities stepped up security around major news organizations as a precautionary measure.
Threats against members of the media have been on the rise in recent years. But murders of American journalists are very rare.
The last time multiple journalists were killed while on assignment in the U.S. was in 2015, when an ex-employee attacked two members of a WDBJ TV news crew during a live report in Virginia.
Reporter Alison Parker and photojournalist Adam Ward were killed.
On Thursday, Chris Hurst, who was engaged to Parker when she was killed, tweeted in response to the Annapolis shooting, "The threat to journalists is real and became deadly once more today in Annapolis. My condolences to everyone impacted at the @capgaznews newsroom."
The Committee to Protect Journalists, which tracks threats to journalists around the world, said that "seven journalists have been killed in relation to their work in the United States" since the group began its tracking effort in 1992.
The group noted that "a music journalist was killed in Chicago" earlier this year, but "CPJ is still investigating the motive for that killing."
"Newspapers like the Gazette do vital work, and our thoughts are with them amid this unconscionable tragedy," the group's executive director Joel Simon said in a statement. "Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and we welcome the thorough investigation into the motivations behind the shooting."
Capital Gazette columnist says colleagues described shooting as "absolutely terrifying"
Terry Smith, columnist for the Capital Gazette, told CNN his colleagues, who were in the building during the shooting, described it as "absolutely terrifying."
They told him the gunman shot through the door, entered the room and reloaded, Smith said.
"Absolutely terrifying," he said. "You can just imagine, in a completely open scene, this was on the first floor, the ground floor. There are glass windows all around the room. There is nothing except for a few half-walls at the editors' offices on the left to impede a shooter."
He said his friends were among those who were injured and killed.
Capital Gazette staff writers say they need more than prayers
Two Capital Gazette staff writers said they need more than prayers after their fellow colleagues were killed Thursday by a gunman.
"I have heard that President Trump sent his prayers. I'm not trying to make this political, alright?" staff writer Selene San Felice said. "But we need more than prayers. I appreciate the prayers. I was praying the entire time I was under that desk. I want your prayers, but I want something else."
At least five people were killed and several others were wounded during the shooting. The suspect, who law enforcement sources identified as Jarrod Warren Ramos, was arrested and taken into custody.
San Felice said editors were killed and she watched someone die in her newsroom. She and staff writer Phil Davis hid under their desks as the gunman reloaded and opened fire on the newsroom.
San Felice said she was texting her parents and telling them that she loved them, just like the victims of the the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting did.
"I just don't know what I want right now. Right?" she said. "But I'm going to need more than a couple days of news coverage and some thoughts and prayers, because ... our whole lives have been shattered. And so thanks for your prayers, but I couldn't give a F--- about them if there's nothing else."
Capital Gazette staff writer Phil Davis questioned society's response to mass shootings.
"If we're going to have a position in our society where all we offer each other is prayers, then where are we? Where are we as a society, where people die and that's the end of that story," he said.
He said he heard the gunman shoot through a glass door on the first floor. Davis, a crime and courts reporter, said he wondered if they were all going to die when he heard the gunman reload. He said The Capital's employees were just doing their jobs and had no motive to hate the gunman.
"It makes you feel powerless. It makes you feel helpless. It removes all control from every facet of your life within only a few seconds once you understand what's happening," he said.
Capital Gazette editor Rob Hiaasen killed in shooting
From CNN's Dave Alsup
Capitol Gazette editor Rob Hiaasen was identified as one of those killed in today’s shooting, his brother Carl Hiaasen told CNN.
Carl Hiaasen said he was informed by law enforcement of his brother's death.
“Rob was a really great guy," he said.
Hiassen previously worked for The Baltimore Sun, The Palm Beach Post and was a news anchor and reporter for various news-talk radio stations, according to his biography on the newspaper's website.
He was hired as The Capital's assistant editor in 2010.
Journalism advocacy group: "Violence against journalists is unacceptable"
From CNN's Brian Stelter
The Committee to Protect Journalists spends much of its time advocating for endangered journalists in countries like Afghanistan, China, and Turkey. But today the group is speaking out about a crime much closer to home.
"Newspapers like the Gazette do vital work, and our thoughts are with them amid this unconscionable tragedy," Joel Simon, the executive director of the group, said Thursday. "Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and we welcome the thorough investigation into the motivations behind the shooting."
Right now, it is not yet confirmed if the five fatalities are all journalists. But if they are, this would be the deadliest day for members of the media in the United States since 9/11.
Suspect in newspaper shooting identified, sources say
From CNN's Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz and Josh Campbell
The suspect in the shooting was identified as Jarrod Warren Ramos, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Police are outside an address connected to Ramos in Laurel, Maryland.
Ramos has a connection to the paper. He filed a defamation claim in 2012 against the paper but the case was dismissed.
Social media threats were made to Capital Gazette, acting police chief says
Anne Arundel County Acting Chief William Krampf said threats were made over social media to the Capital Gazette.
"We know there were threats sent to the Gazette through social media," he said.
Police are trying to confirm who sent the threats, Krampf said. Some of the threats were made today, he said.
The threats indicated violence, Krampf said. He said the department does not have any knowledge that one person at the paper was being targeted.
The shooting was a targeted attack on Capital Gazette, acting police chief says
A shooting this afternoon that left five dead was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette, said Anne Arundel County Acting Chief William Krampf.
The suspect, a white male in his late 30s, entered the building at 888 Bestgate Road, with a shotgun and looked for potential victims as he walked through the lower level, he said.
Krampf said the suspect’s intent was to cause harm.