Melania Trump calls shooting "tragic" and "evil"

Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

An employee on lockdown in a nearby building during a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, described the frantic moments that unfolded at the scene.

Daria McMiller, who works as an administrative assistant in a building next to the Capital Gazette building, said responding officers “were hustling."

“Some of them were still in civilian clothes and they were pulling their vests on as they ran towards the building," she said.

McMiller said she and her coworkers didn’t hear any shots, but they did hear police yelling. They saw police, FBI, state troopers and SWAT respond to the scene. She said they weren’t getting any information, but were able to call their loved ones as they waited.

McMiller, a US Marine who is no longer active duty, said her first thoughts were “just to keep my coworkers safe, keep everybody inside and quiet.

"I didn’t even think about how stressful this was until we were all sitting around," she said.