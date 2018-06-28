Newspaper in shooting has a rich history

These papers work hard for their communities. Capital Gazette Communications publishes multiple papers, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette.

The publications have a rich history -- and they've continued to cover Annapolis, the Maryland state house, and state politics despite rounds of cutbacks over the years.

The staff does a lot with a little, in terms of resources. There are a couple dozen editors and reporters, some of whom work at the office every day. Others are out in the community at events and meetings.

The address where the shooting occurred was well known to readers and members of the public. In this case, shots rang out in the early afternoon, obviously a busy time of a day in and around a newsroom.