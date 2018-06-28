Shooting at Maryland newspaperBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting
From CNN's Noah Gray
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Annapolis, deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters.
The President was in Wisconsin today for meetings with supporters and the groundbreaking ceremony of a new Foxconn plant.
Police spokesperson: "We're trying to minimize the casualties"
Lt. Ryan Frashure, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, told CNN affiliate WJLA that officers could not confirm whether any arrests have been made in the shooting.
"We're doing the best we can," he said. "We're doing everything we can to get people out safe and we're trying to minimize the casualties."
Frashure said the shooting occurred at 888 Bestgate Road. Officers, he said, were evacuating the building to "make sure people are out safe."
"And again, there's a lot of factors that got into this. so there's a lot of secondary things we have to look into also," Frashure said. "Whether there's any type -- whether there is other shooters, there might be more than one, bombs, anything like that, so there's a variety of things we have to go through."
He added that officers were focused on getting people out of the building, so they can be reunited with family.
Police confirm active shooter at newspaper's address
The Anne Arundel Police Department confirmed on Twitter that officers are responding to an active shooter in Annapolis.
An officer on the scene would not confirm if the newspaper office building is involved, however the address matches the one listed on the Capital Gazette's website.
Multiple people shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Baltimore Sun reports
The Baltimore Sun is reporting that "multiple people had been shot" at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
Police were also at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore, and a Twitter account for the Anne Arundel Police Department confirmed there was an "active shooting" there.