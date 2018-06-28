Capital Gazette reporter tweets about newspaper shooting: "Gunman shot through the glass door"

Lt. Ryan Frashure, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, told CNN affiliate WJLA that officers could not confirm whether any arrests have been made in the shooting.

"We're doing the best we can," he said. "We're doing everything we can to get people out safe and we're trying to minimize the casualties."

Frashure said the shooting occurred at 888 Bestgate Road. Officers, he said, were evacuating the building to "make sure people are out safe."

"And again, there's a lot of factors that got into this. so there's a lot of secondary things we have to look into also," Frashure said. "Whether there's any type -- whether there is other shooters, there might be more than one, bombs, anything like that, so there's a variety of things we have to go through."

He added that officers were focused on getting people out of the building, so they can be reunited with family.