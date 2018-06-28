The shooting suspect was fired by employer in 2014 for "security suitability concerns"

Shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos was terminated for “security suitability concerns” in July 2014 by his previous employer, Enterprise Information Services, where he worked as a help desk specialist within the Bureau of Labor Statistics in Washington, DC, according to court documents.

Ramos filed a lawsuit against his former employer, saying it still owed him money. As part of the suit, he included a letter he wrote to the company. “No misconduct was ever cited to me and I received no explanation beyond ‘suitability concern,’” according to the letter.

Ramos said he had a conversation with his supervisor who told him “something has come to light,” but the supervisor did not explain what the issue was.

Enterprise Information Services filed a response to Ramos’ complaint, saying the federal government demanded that Ramos be terminated “citing security suitability concerns resulting from an Investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General.” The company said it was “never informed of the exact nature of the investigation."

Also in the court file was an email from a Bureau of Labor Statistics employee who, at the time of Ramos’ termination, informed her co-workers Ramos would not be allowed back on BLS premises “in order to mitigate potential security risk.”

Ramos argued in court filings that Enterprise Information Services owed him $1,200 in unpaid wages plus interest and court costs. A judge granted him the $1,200 but denied his motion for additional damages.

Neither Enterprise Information Services nor the Bureau of Labor Statistics immediately responded to request for comment on the nature of Ramos’ termination.