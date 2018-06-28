Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaperBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
The shooting suspect was fired by employer in 2014 for "security suitability concerns"
From CNN's Curt Devine
Shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos was terminated for “security suitability concerns” in July 2014 by his previous employer, Enterprise Information Services, where he worked as a help desk specialist within the Bureau of Labor Statistics in Washington, DC, according to court documents.
Ramos filed a lawsuit against his former employer, saying it still owed him money. As part of the suit, he included a letter he wrote to the company. “No misconduct was ever cited to me and I received no explanation beyond ‘suitability concern,’” according to the letter.
Ramos said he had a conversation with his supervisor who told him “something has come to light,” but the supervisor did not explain what the issue was.
Enterprise Information Services filed a response to Ramos’ complaint, saying the federal government demanded that Ramos be terminated “citing security suitability concerns resulting from an Investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General.” The company said it was “never informed of the exact nature of the investigation."
Also in the court file was an email from a Bureau of Labor Statistics employee who, at the time of Ramos’ termination, informed her co-workers Ramos would not be allowed back on BLS premises “in order to mitigate potential security risk.”
Ramos argued in court filings that Enterprise Information Services owed him $1,200 in unpaid wages plus interest and court costs. A judge granted him the $1,200 but denied his motion for additional damages.
Neither Enterprise Information Services nor the Bureau of Labor Statistics immediately responded to request for comment on the nature of Ramos’ termination.
An online fundraiser for the victims raised more than $128,000 in a day
From CNN's Hadas Gold
A fundraiser for the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in Maryland had already raised more than $128,000 by Friday afternoon on philanthropy-minded GoFundMe.com, and the donations keep pouring in.
"Please give what you can to help the Capital Gazette newsroom and their journalists," the fundraising page reads. "Our hearts break for our colleagues in Annapolis and we want to do whatever we possibly can to help them pay for medical bills, funeral costs, newsroom repairs, and any other unforeseen expenses that might arise as a result of this terrible shooting."
The fundraiser was started by Madi Alexander, a Washington, DC-based data journalist for Bloomberg Government. GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne confirmed the page's authenticity and told CNN in an email, "we guarantee the funds will only be transferred to help those impacted by the shooting in the Gazette newsroom."
Here's the courtroom sketch from the suspect's bail hearing
A courtroom sketch artist captured the scene inside the Anne Arundel District Court in Maryland during suspected Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos' bail hearing.
Judge Thomas J. Pryal ordered Ramos to be held in detention without bond, and cited a likelihood that he was a danger to others and the community.
Ramos stood silently through the 10-minute hearing. He appeared via videoconference from a nearby Anne Arundel County detention center.
Trump: Journalists "should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job"
President Trump, speaking at an event touting his tax cut plan, took a moment to address yesterday's shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.
“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief. Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job. To the families of the victims, there are no words to express our sorrow for your loss. Horrible, horrible event, horrible thing happened.”
Trump said his administration would continue working to prevent violence, saying, "My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life."
Watch more:
Suspected shooter barricaded a back door so people couldn't escape, prosecutor says
Wes Adams, a prosecutor for Anne Arundel County, said the suspected Capital Gazette shooter executed a "coordinated attack" on the newsroom, which included barricading a back entrance so people inside the building could not escape.
"We brought to the judge’s attention the evidence that suggested a coordinated attack: The barricading of a back door and the use of a tactical approach in hunting down and shooting the innocent victims in this case," he told reporters at a press conference moments ago.
A judge ordered Ramos be held without bail.
The newspaper shooting suspect will be held without bond
From CNN's David Shortell and Brian Todd
Suspected Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos will be held without bond, a judge has ruled.
Ramos stood silently through a 10-minute hearing at the Anne Arundel District Court in Maryland Friday as the county’s top prosecutor revealed grizzly details of the shooting.
Judge Thomas J. Pryal, who ordered Ramos to be held in detention without bond, cited a likelihood that he was a danger to others and the community.
Ramos, who had long dark hair and wore a dark shirt, appeared via videoconference from a nearby Anne Arundel County detention center.
Police chief: "The fellow was there to kill as many people as he could kill"
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare was just asked about the quality of ammunition used in yesterday's newsroom shooting.
He didn't directly answer the question, but said this:
Watch more:
The gun used in the newsroom shooting was legally purchased, police chief says
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said that the shotgun used in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting "was legally purchased a year or so ago." He said it was a pump-action shotgun.
Police confirm facial recognition technology helped them ID the shooter
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare just told reporters that investigators were able to identify the suspected shooter using facial recognition technology.
"I can confirm for you at this time that we identified the suspect with help through other investigative techniques by using facial recognition technology, from the Maryland image repository system," Chief Altomare said.
"We were able to use that and a couple of other techniques to make sure we knew who the bad guy was."
Watch: