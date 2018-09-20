3 killed in Maryland shootingBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting
Three people were killed and three more were injured during this morning's shooting, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news briefing.
The three wounded victims are expected to survive, Gahler said.
All the victims were out of surgery, said Ray Fang, the hospital's trauma medical director, at a news conference.
The suspect — a 26-year-old woman — died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Gahler said.
None of the victims names have been released. The suspected shooter is also not being identified.
The suspected shooter has died from self-sustained injuries
Officials in Harford County, Maryland, said the suspected shooter, a 26-year-old woman who was a temporary employee at the Rite Aid distribution center, has died.
The woman shot herself twice the head, officials said, after she opened fire at the warehouse. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Baltimore hospital reports 2 victims seriously injured
Doctors at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, say they received four gunshot wound patients this morning in connection with the Aberdeen workplace shooting. Doctors said...
- Two of them are seriously injured
- Two are stable and doing well
At a press conference moments ago, Dr. Raymond Fang, Trauma Medical Director, said each patient had a single gunshot wound and most of the injuries were to the torso.
He could not say if the suspect is among those four patients.
What we know about the suspected shooter so far
From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin and Carma Hassa
A Thursday morning shooting at a Rite Aid support facility in Harford County, Maryland, left three people dead.
Here's what we know about the suspected shooter right now:
- The female shooter was a disgruntled employee, a source close to the investigation said. It is unclear if the woman worked for Rite Aid or another company nearby.
- After firing at the three victims, the woman shot herself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt, but was unsuccessful so she shot herself again, the source said.
- The woman is currently in custody and is in critical condition at a local hospital.
SOON: Harford County sheriff gives an update on the shooting
We're expecting officials from Harford County Sheriff's Office to hold a briefing at 3 p.m. ET to give updates on this morning's deadly shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center.
3 killed in shooting at Rite Aid distribution center
From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin and Carma Hassan
A woman killed three people at a drugstore distribution center Thursday in Harford County, Maryland, before shooting herself twice, officials said.
The shooting occurred at a Rite Aid support facility about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. It was not clear if the woman worked for Rite Aid or for another company in the area.
Initial reports indicate 3 dead
From CNN's Evan Perez
Initial reports indicate five people have been shot, including three fatalities, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.
Harford Sheriff's office said there will be a briefing at 11:45 a.m. ET.
Shooting happened at Rite Aid distribution center
Susan Henderson, the chief communications officer for Rite Aid, told CNN that there was a shooting at the Liberty support facility, which is part of their Perryman distribution center in Aberdeen, MD.
Henderson said she believed the scene was secured by law enforcement.
The Perryman facility has nearly 1,000 associates, Henderson said.
“The distribution center is where products are received and processed for delivery,” she said. “This is part of a large facility that is a distribution center, the shooting happened adjacent to the primary building at the Liberty support facility.”
Here's where the shooting happened
Harford County officials said they are responding to a shooting at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road.
The area is about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. There are homes, churches and a cemetery near the intersection.
Here's a look at the map: