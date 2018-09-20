Three people were killed and three more were injured during this morning's shooting, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news briefing.

The three wounded victims are expected to survive, Gahler said.

All the victims were out of surgery, said Ray Fang, the hospital's trauma medical director, at a news conference.

The suspect — a 26-year-old woman — died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Gahler said.

None of the victims names have been released. The suspected shooter is also not being identified.