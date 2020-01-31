Live Updates
Incident reported at Mar-a-Lago
Vehicle and suspects are in custody, sheriff says
The Palm Beach Sheriffs Office says two people are in custody following the incident at Mar-a-Lago.
Here's the office's statement.
FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Lago, in the Town of Palm Beach. The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has NOW been located and two individuals are currently in custody.
Trump is scheduled to head to Mar-a-Lago later today
According to the White House schedule, President Trump and the First lady are scheduled to travel to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon.
They were due to depart the White House at 4 p.m. ET.
It's not clear if the incident will affect the schedule.
The FBI is "aware of incident" at Mar-a-Lago
FBI spokesman James Marshall tells CNN they are aware of an incident at Mar-a-Lago and have agents responding to the scene.