A person currently inside the Mar-a-Lago resort said Secret Service agents instructed guests and staff to remain inside around 12:15 p.m. ET, describing an ongoing “situation” outside the club.

Staff and guests were told they would be unable to come and go — and some were told it could be hours longer before they can leave. Guests are currently waiting around for more information.

The person described the scene as calm and organized. Inside the main part of the club, guests could not hear shots from outside, and only learned from agents on the scene that something was going on.

Agents had been in place since earlier today because of Trump’s scheduled arrival later today.