Security breach at Mar-a-Lago
Officials will give an update at 3 p.m. ET
Officials will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET on the incident that occurred at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.
US Secret Service and Florida Highway Patrol officials will also be there.
Mar-a-Lago guests told it could be hours before they can leave
A person currently inside the Mar-a-Lago resort said Secret Service agents instructed guests and staff to remain inside around 12:15 p.m. ET, describing an ongoing “situation” outside the club.
Staff and guests were told they would be unable to come and go — and some were told it could be hours longer before they can leave. Guests are currently waiting around for more information.
The person described the scene as calm and organized. Inside the main part of the club, guests could not hear shots from outside, and only learned from agents on the scene that something was going on.
Agents had been in place since earlier today because of Trump’s scheduled arrival later today.
Here's what the scene at Mar-a-Lago looks like
The following images from WSVN show the scene near Mar-a-Lago, where the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office says two people are in custody.
The Florida Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a black SUV when it headed toward two security check points at Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, according to the sheriffs office. The vehicle has been located and two people are in custody.
Here's what the scene looks like:
Watch a video from the scene below:
Melania Trump is at the White House right now
First lady Melania Trump is at the White House.
She's scheduled to travel with the President to Mar-a-Lago later this afternoon, according to White House guidance.
Vehicle and suspects are in custody, sheriff says
The Palm Beach Sheriffs Office says two people are in custody following the incident at Mar-a-Lago.
Here's the office's statement.
FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Lago, in the Town of Palm Beach. The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has NOW been located and two individuals are currently in custody.
Trump is scheduled to head to Mar-a-Lago later today
According to the White House schedule, President Trump and the First lady are scheduled to travel to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon.
They were due to depart the White House at 4 p.m. ET.
It's not clear if the incident will affect the schedule.
The FBI is "aware of incident" at Mar-a-Lago
FBI spokesman James Marshall tells CNN they are aware of an incident at Mar-a-Lago and have agents responding to the scene.