Major power outage hits Manhattan
Entire New York subway system has been affected
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said its “entire” system has been affected by the power outage.
Four subway stops, Columbus Circle, 47-50 Streets-Rockefeller Center, 34 Street-Hudson Yards, and 5th Avenue/53 Street remain without power and are closed to the public.
There is also limited service on major subway lines on both the east and west sides of Manhattan.
A choir left the stage at Carnegie Hall to sing outside
The streets of Manhattan were all music during the outage.
After dozens of performers with the Millennial Choirs & Orchestras were evacuated from Carneige Hall, and with many still wearing their gowns, they began singing for the crowd gathered outside.
A Brooklyn dancer moved to help with traffic in Manhattan
Lake Escobosa spent nearly an hour directing traffic Saturday night near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
The 23-year-old dancer from Brooklyn said her knowledge of traffic guidance came from her father, a former police officer who walked the beat in Coney Island.
She wasn't the first to jump in and help. Another bystander was directing traffic on Columbus and 65th Street and she "decided to help him."
A Broadway show was cancelled due to the outage. The cast still sang on the street
The cast of Come From Away started singing the opening song to their show outside the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater when the show had to be cancelled due to the outage.
People were forced to walk through subway train cars to get out of tunnels
The outage is having a widespread effect on the New York subway system. Some people have been forced to walk through train cars to evacuate.
The trains have been stopped for more than 45 minutes and they can't move back to stations.
"This is simply a mechanical problem," mayor says
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it appears the outage was caused by a mechanical problem. He told CNN's Ana Cabrera that he didn't think outside interests played a hand in the outage.
"It sounds like it is addressable in a reasonable amount of time."
This is the scene in Times Square
Photos from Times Square are showing some of the famous electronic billboards dark as dozens of people stand confused on the sidewalks.