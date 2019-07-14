Major power outage hits Manhattan
A Brooklyn dancer moved to help with traffic in Manhattan
Lake Escobosa spent nearly an hour directing traffic Saturday night near the Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
The 23-year-old dancer from Brooklyn said her knowledge of traffic guidance came from her father, a former police officer who walked the beat in Coney Island.
She wasn't the first to jump in and help. Another bystander was directing traffic on Columbus and 65th Street and she "decided to help him."
A Broadway show was cancelled due to the outage. The cast still sang on the street
The cast of Come From Away started singing the opening song to their show outside the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater when the show had to be cancelled due to the outage.
People were forced to walk through subway train cars to get out of tunnels
The outage is having a widespread effect on the New York subway system. Some people have been forced to walk through train cars to evacuate.
The trains have been stopped for more than 45 minutes and they can't move back to stations.
"This is simply a mechanical problem," mayor says
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it appears the outage was caused by a mechanical problem. He told CNN's Ana Cabrera that he didn't think outside interests played a hand in the outage.
"It sounds like it is addressable in a reasonable amount of time."
This is the scene in Times Square
Photos from Times Square are showing some of the famous electronic billboards dark as dozens of people stand confused on the sidewalks.
Crowd of people are waiting for Broadway shows, which are dark
The power outage is currently putting a hold on some shows on Broadway.
More than 40,000 in Manhattan don't have power right now
Tens of thousands of people are without power in Manhattan tonight, according to ConEdison.
Of the 42,000 customers without power in New York, most are in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility company said.
What's the cause: The city's fire department is responding to numerous transformer fires, the first of which occurred in Manhattan on West 64th Street and West End Avenue, officials said.
The outage is having a widespread effect, with the New York subway system also experiencing power outages in its stations, the agency managing the trains said.
"We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.
The outages are affecting "multiple lines," the MTA said. The lack of power is a major issue on the streets and in buildings, too.