Lake Escobosa spent nearly an hour directing traffic Saturday night near the Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The 23-year-old dancer from Brooklyn said her knowledge of traffic guidance came from her father, a former police officer who walked the beat in Coney Island.

“I know how tricky it is when it comes to that intersection and I just saw in my mind car accidents, people getting hit, people screaming," she said. "So I felt like I should have just tried.”

She wasn't the first to jump in and help. Another bystander was directing traffic on Columbus and 65th Street and she "decided to help him."