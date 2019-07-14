Major power outage hits Manhattan
National Guard called in to help with traffic control
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling up the national guard to help with traffic control in Manhattan, he told CNN's Ana Cabrera.
State Police will also be assisting.
Cuomo said traffic lights are out in "very busy intersections, and it can get chaotic very quickly."
Governor says crews are working to restore power by midnight
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directed law enforcement, city and transportation officials to respond to the power outage in the city.
No injuries have occurred as a result of the outage, Cuomo said, but called the incident "unacceptable."
More than 61,000 customers in Manhattan don't have power
The number of people without power in Manhattan tonight has increased, according to ConEdison.
About 61,591 customers are in the dark and are largely concentrated in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility agency said.
The outages come 42 years to the day after another blackout affected the city
The power failure on Saturday comes on the anniversary of an extensive blackout in 1977 that affected much of the city.
The previous blackout left some 9 million people without power for up to 25 hours starting on July 13.
In the Great Northeast Blackout of 1965, at least 25 million people in New York, New England and portions of Pennsylvania and New Jersey lost electricity for a day starting late in the afternoon of November 9.
Jennifer Lopez: "I'm heartbroken and devastated" over show's cancellation
Jennifer Lopez posted a video on Twitter apologizing to fans for the cancellation of Saturday show at Madison Square Garden.
Lopez said the show would be rescheduled.
Mayor Bill de Blasio will return from campaign trip
Mayor Bill de Blasio is traveling back to New York due to the outage, his press secretary Freddie Goldstein said.
He decided to return from Iowa on Saturday where he's been campaigning for president.
Thousands evacuated from Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden
Singer Jennifer Lopez was performing at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday when the power went out.
Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated shortly after. Lopez only sang about 3 songs before the show was cancelled.