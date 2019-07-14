US
By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 11:03 p.m. ET, July 13, 2019
31 min ago

National Guard called in to help with traffic control

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling up the national guard to help with traffic control in Manhattan, he told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

State Police will also be assisting.

Cuomo said traffic lights are out in "very busy intersections, and it can get chaotic very quickly."

40 min ago

Governor says crews are working to restore power by midnight

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directed law enforcement, city and transportation officials to respond to the power outage in the city.

 "We are in constant communication with Con Ed, who has an effort underway to begin restoration of power by midnight tonight," Cuomo said in a press release. 

No injuries have occurred as a result of the outage, Cuomo said, but called the incident "unacceptable."

 "I am directing the Department of Public Service to investigate and identify the exact cause of the outages to help prevent an incident of this magnitude from happening again," he added.
49 min ago

More than 61,000 customers in Manhattan don't have power

From CNN's Laura Ly

The number of people without power in Manhattan tonight has increased, according to ConEdison.

About 61,591 customers are in the dark and are largely concentrated in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility agency said.

50 min ago

The outages come 42 years to the day after another blackout affected the city

The power failure on Saturday comes on the anniversary of an extensive blackout in 1977 that affected much of the city.

The previous blackout left some 9 million people without power for up to 25 hours starting on July 13.

In the Great Northeast Blackout of 1965, at least 25 million people in New York, New England and portions of Pennsylvania and New Jersey lost electricity for a day starting late in the afternoon of November 9.

1 hr 2 min ago

Jennifer Lopez: "I'm heartbroken and devastated" over show's cancellation

Jennifer Lopez posted a video on Twitter apologizing to fans for the cancellation of Saturday show at Madison Square Garden.

"We had just started our show and they're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly, and that's what we're gonna have to do," she said.

Lopez said the show would be rescheduled.

53 min ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio will return from campaign trip

From CNN's Sonia Moghe

Mayor Bill de Blasio is traveling back to New York due to the outage, his press secretary Freddie Goldstein said.

He decided to return from Iowa on Saturday where he's been campaigning for president.

1 hr 5 min ago

Thousands evacuated from Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden

Singer Jennifer Lopez was performing at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday when the power went out.

Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated shortly after. Lopez only sang about 3 songs before the show was cancelled.