Major power outage hits Manhattan
Power is slowly starting to come back in parts of Manhattan
People started cheering Saturday night when power was restored in some buildings in the city.
Authorities have said they don't have a good estimate as to how long it should take to restore power but John McAvoy, CEO of Con Edison, told reporters he doesn't expect additional outages this evening.
Firefighters have been rescuing people from elevators
At The Knickerbocker Hotel in Manhattan, firefighters were working to help guests out of stuck elevators.
No injuries or fatalities reported during outage
There have been no injuries or fatalities during the power outage, said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell during a news conference Saturday night.
Criswell says there is a task force comprised of members of the NYPD and FDNY that are going building-to-building to make sure nobody is trapped in an elevator.
National Guard called in to help with traffic control
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling up the national guard to help with traffic control in Manhattan, he told CNN's Ana Cabrera.
State Police will also be assisting.
Cuomo said traffic lights are out in "very busy intersections, and it can get chaotic very quickly."
Governor says crews are working to restore power by midnight
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directed law enforcement, city and transportation officials to respond to the power outage in the city.
No injuries have occurred as a result of the outage, Cuomo said, but called the incident "unacceptable."
More than 61,000 customers in Manhattan don't have power
The number of people without power in Manhattan tonight has increased, according to ConEdison.
About 61,591 customers are in the dark and are largely concentrated in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility agency said.
The outages come 42 years to the day after another blackout affected the city
The power failure on Saturday comes on the anniversary of an extensive blackout in 1977 that affected much of the city.
The previous blackout left some 9 million people without power for up to 25 hours starting on July 13.
In the Great Northeast Blackout of 1965, at least 25 million people in New York, New England and portions of Pennsylvania and New Jersey lost electricity for a day starting late in the afternoon of November 9.