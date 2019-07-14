A Broadway show was cancelled due to the outage. The cast still sang on the street

Tens of thousands of people are without power in Manhattan tonight, according to ConEdison.

Of the 42,000 customers without power in New York, most are in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility company said.

What's the cause: The city's fire department is responding to numerous transformer fires, the first of which occurred in Manhattan on West 64th Street and West End Avenue, officials said.

The outage is having a widespread effect, with the New York subway system also experiencing power outages in its stations, the agency managing the trains said.

"We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.

The outages are affecting "multiple lines," the MTA said. The lack of power is a major issue on the streets and in buildings, too.