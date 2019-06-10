Helicopter crashes into New York City building
A big part of Midtown Manhattan is closed off — including Times Square
Police have closed off a large portion of midtown Manhattan streets to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
The area covers 15 city blocks and two avenues, and it includes New York City's iconic Times Square and many Broadway theaters.
Le Bernardin is closed tonight due to crash
Upscale restaurant Le Bernardin will be closed this evening due to the helicopter crash, according to Chef Éric Ripert.
Reservations for the three Michelin-starred restaurant are often made a month in advance.
Le Bernardin is located at 155 W. 51st Street and was evacuated after the crash.
BNP Paribas staff is safe following crash
A BNP Paribas spokesperson said staff is safe after being evacuated from the building because of the helicopter crash.
The spokesperson went on to say no one was injured.
“Staff at BNP Paribas are safe. Our business continuity plans are in process," the spokesperson said.
Pilot was only person aboard helicopter, FAA says
The pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter based on preliminary information, according to Kathleen Bergen, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Agusta A109E helicopter crashed about 1:45 p.m. ET on the roof of 787 7th Ave., Bergen said.
"FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight," she said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and determine its cause, Bergen said.
"The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," President says
President Trump just tweeted that he has been briefed about the helicopter crash in New York City. He thanked the city's first responders for their "phenomenal job."
"The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," he tweeted.
Read more:
New York governor: "If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers "have a level of PTSD" following the 2001 terror attack on the World Trade Center.
His mind "goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes" when he hears news of a plane or helicopter hitting a building, he said.
Here's how he put it:
“If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11. And I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes”
The fire at the crash site is out, FDNY says
The New York Fire Department just tweeted that firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the crash site.
The FDNY went on to say that firefighters will remain on scene of the crash.