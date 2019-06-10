Helicopter crashes into New York City building
"The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," President says
President Trump just tweeted that he has been briefed about the helicopter crash in New York City. He thanked the city's first responders for their "phenomenal job."
"The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," he tweeted.
New York governor: "If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers "have a level of PTSD" following the 2001 terror attack on the World Trade Center.
His mind "goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes" when he hears news of a plane or helicopter hitting a building, he said.
Here's how he put it:
“If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11. And I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes”
The fire at the crash site is out, FDNY says
The New York Fire Department just tweeted that firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the crash site.
The FDNY went on to say that firefighters will remain on scene of the crash.
No one in the building was injured, governor says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that no one who was in the building at the time of the helicopter crash was injured.
“Some people have been evacuated," he added. Some people who were inside at the time "said they felt the building shake," he said.
At least one person was killed in the crash. The New York Fire Department said the helicopter's pilot was dead, but it's unclear if that's the same person CNN previously reported to have died.
FDNY confirms pilot of helicopter is dead
The helicopter pilot involved in the midtown Manhattan crash is dead, FDNY spokesperson Myles Miller told CNN.
It is unclear if the pilot is the same person CNN previously reported to have died.
Video shows smoke billowing from building after crash
Lance Koonce took this video of smoke billowing from a high-rise building after the helicopter crash.
“We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw," Koonce tweeted.
Watch the moment:
New York City Mayor is on his way to the scene
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has received a preliminary briefing, his press secretary Freddi Goldstein confirms to CNN.
The mayor is now on his way to the scene.