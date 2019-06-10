US
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live
Helicopter crashes in NYC
Live
David Ortiz shot
Live
What's moving markets today
Live Updates

Helicopter crashes into New York City building

By Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:58 p.m. ET, June 10, 2019
40 min ago

People are evacuating after the crash. Here's what it looks like.

New York City buildings are evacuating following the helicopter crash.

"Scene at 52nd between 6th and 7th after plane/helicopter crash in NYC. Building was evacuated," Twitter user @SirVontezII wrote.

Here's what the evacuation looks like:

39 min ago

It was raining in New York City at the time of the crash

From CNN's Brandon Miller

At the time of the reported helicopter crash in New York City, moderate to heavy rain was falling in the city.

Visibility at Central Park was down to only 1.25 miles. Winds were from the east at 9 mph. 

 

42 min ago

Police asks public to avoid the area

The New York Police Department just asked the public to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to the investigation.

Read the tweet:

44 min ago

Helicopter crashes on top of a building in Manhattan

A helicopter has crashed on top of a building located at 787 7th Ave. in Manhattan, the New York City Fire Department tweeted.

The call came into the FDNY at at 1:43 p.m. ET, FDNY spokesman Myles Miller told CNN.

No further details immediately available from the FDNY.