New York governor: Helicopter made "forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof"

He added that the information is "very preliminary."

"Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," he said.

“People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," he added.

A fire broke out when the helicopter hit the roof, but the fire department has it under control, he said.