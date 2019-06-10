Helicopter crashes into New York City building
New York governor: Helicopter made "forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the helicopter made a "forced landing, emergency landing or landed on the roof."
He added that the information is "very preliminary."
"Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," he said.
“People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," he added.
A fire broke out when the helicopter hit the roof, but the fire department has it under control, he said.
The helicopter crashed between Times Square and Central Park
The New York Fire Department and New York Police Department said a helicopter crashed on the roof of 787 7th Ave., a building in midtown Manhattan.
The address is just north of Times Square and just south of Central Park.
At least one dead in helicopter crash landing
At least one person has been killed in a helicopter accident in midtown Manhattan, according to law enforcement officials.
The NYPD tweeted that the helicopter made a "hard landing" on the roof of 787 7th Ave.
Helicopter crash landed on the roof of building
The helicopter appeared to make a crash landing on the roof on 787 7th Ave., according to FDNY spokesperson Jim Long.
FDNY is making its way to the top of the building. The building is being evacuated.
An earlier FDNY tweet indicated the helicopter crashed into the building.
The NYPD confirmed the helicopter made a "hard landing."
People are evacuating after the crash. Here's what it looks like.
New York City buildings are evacuating following the helicopter crash.
"Scene at 52nd between 6th and 7th after plane/helicopter crash in NYC. Building was evacuated," Twitter user @SirVontezII wrote.
It was raining in New York City at the time of the crash
At the time of the reported helicopter crash in New York City, moderate to heavy rain was falling in the city.
Visibility at Central Park was down to only 1.25 miles. Winds were from the east at 9 mph.
Police asks public to avoid the area
The New York Police Department just asked the public to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to the investigation.
