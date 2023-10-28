Authorities intend to release more information at a 10 a.m. ET press conference Saturday morning about suspect Robert Card and the investigation, they said.
Maine officials give update after shooting suspect found dead
By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN
Officials will hold press conference soon
What we know about the victims of the Lewiston, Maine, shooting rampage
From CNN's Jeanne Bonner, Jay Croft and Alaa Elassar
For the victims of the mass shooting Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, it was an ordinary night out.
Some were participating in a cornhole tournament while others were enjoying a meal. Then a shooter ended their fun.
And now another American community is grieving as the identities of those friends and loved ones whose lives were lost emerge.
All the victims were identified Friday by officials. The oldest killed in the shootings was a 76-year-old man and the youngest was a 14-year-old boy bowling with his father.
These are their names:
- Tricia Asselin
- Stephen “Steve” Vozzella
- Peyton Brewer-Ross
- Thomas “Tommy” Conrad
- Michael Deslauriers II
- Jason Walker
- Bryan MacFarlane
- Arthur “Artie” Strout
- Joseph “Joey” Walker
- Joshua Seal
- Keith Macneir
- Maxx Hathaway
- Robert “Bob” Violette
- Lucille Violette
- William “Bill” Young and Aaron Young
- Ronald “Ron” Morin
- William Frank Brackett
Suspect in Maine shooting rampage found dead
From CNN's John Miller, Evan Perez, Josh Campbell and Holly Yan
Lewiston shooting suspect Robert Card was found dead Friday evening, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, near the Androscoggin River in the Maine community of Lisbon Falls, state Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck told reporters.
Card, accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others Wednesday at a bowling alley and a restaurant in nearby Lewiston, Maine, was found dead around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sauschuck said in a news conference Friday night.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she is “breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that … Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”
“Now is a time to heal,” Mills said at the news conference. “Tonight the city of Lewiston and the state of Maine begin to move forward on a long road to healing.
“We will heal together,” Mills said, adding she informed President Biden and the state’s congressional delegation of the news.
