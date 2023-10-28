For the victims of the mass shooting Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, it was an ordinary night out.

Some were participating in a cornhole tournament while others were enjoying a meal. Then a shooter ended their fun.

And now another American community is grieving as the identities of those friends and loved ones whose lives were lost emerge.

All the victims were identified Friday by officials. The oldest killed in the shootings was a 76-year-old man and the youngest was a 14-year-old boy bowling with his father.

These are their names:

Tricia Asselin

Stephen “Steve” Vozzella

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Thomas “Tommy” Conrad

Michael Deslauriers II

Jason Walker

Bryan MacFarlane

Arthur “Artie” Strout

Joseph “Joey” Walker

Joshua Seal

Keith Macneir

Maxx Hathaway

Robert “Bob” Violette

Lucille Violette

William “Bill” Young and Aaron Young

Ronald “Ron” Morin

William Frank Brackett

Read more about the victims.