Deadly shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago4:43 p.m. ET, August 26, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Sheriff not commenting on where shooter lives

The sheriff would not speculate on where the shooter is from — Jacksonville or somewhere else.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a press conference more information will be release on the sheriff’s Twitter account. The city's mayor will also hold a press conference later on tonight.

1 min ago

There is only one suspect, sheriff says

There is only one suspect in today's shooting at Jacksonville Landing, and he is dead, officials said.

"We have no outstanding suspects at this time. No outstanding suspects," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference. "We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene."

Williams described the suspect as a white man, but he did not identify him.

Watch:

23 min ago

One person is being treated at Baptist Medical Center

From CNN's Sheena Jones

One person linked to the gaming shooting is being treated at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, hospital spokesperson Cindy Hamilton tells CNN.

The person is being treated for a minor injury and will be being released soon, she said.

27 min ago

SOON: Jacksonville sheriff gives updates

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams will give the first public statement on the Jacksonville Landing Madden tournament shooting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

We'll cover the news conference here. You can watch it live here.

43 min ago

President Trump was briefed on the Jacksonville shooting

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Noah Gray 

President Trump has been briefed on today's deadly shooting at a Madden 19 Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

She added that they were monitoring the situation.

54 min ago

Witness: "There was just so many gunshots"

Witness Ryen Aleman was watching a game at the tournament in Jacksonville when he saw the shooting and heard a barrage of gunfire.

Aleman said he ducked to the ground and crawled to the restroom while everyone ran for safety.

"As I was going in the restroom, I stayed in there, and I just heard -- there was just so many gunshots, at least 20 of them at the most," said Aleman, who traveled from Texas to play in the tournament.

He said the shooter may have had a laser to assist his aim on the gun.

"I’m still shocked, I can hardly talk," Aleman said.

Watch more:

1 hr 5 min ago

Memorial Hospital treating 3 patients

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida is treating at least three patients that were involved in the gaming shooting, hospital spokesman Pete Moberg tells CNN. 

All of the patients are in stable condition, Moberg said.

1 hr 6 min ago

Preliminary reports suggest 4 killed, 7 wounded, source says

From Evan Perez

Preliminary reports suggest at least 11 people were shot at the Jacksonville gaming tournament, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

Four of the people shot were killed, the source said.

Note: This information is preliminary and, therefore, is subject to change. We'll update as we learn more.

1 hr 15 min ago

Madden video game maker: "This is a horrible situation"

Electronic Arts — the digital interactive entertainment company that produces the Madden video game and that sanctioned Sunday’s Jacksonville tournament — issued a statement on its Twitter account.

"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," the company tweeted.

Here's the full message: