Deadly shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

Deadly shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville, FloridaBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
We're concluding our live coverage of the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, but stay tuned to CNN.com for more on this developing story as we get it.
Sheriff not commenting on where shooter lives
The sheriff would not speculate on where the shooter is from — Jacksonville or somewhere else.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a press conference more information will be release on the sheriff’s Twitter account. The city's mayor will also hold a press conference later on tonight.
There is only one suspect, sheriff says
There is only one suspect in today's shooting at Jacksonville Landing, and he is dead, officials said.
"We have no outstanding suspects at this time. No outstanding suspects," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference. "We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene."
Williams described the suspect as a white man, but he did not identify him.
Watch:
One person is being treated at Baptist Medical Center
From CNN's Sheena Jones
One person linked to the gaming shooting is being treated at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, hospital spokesperson Cindy Hamilton tells CNN.
The person is being treated for a minor injury and will be being released soon, she said.
SOON: Jacksonville sheriff gives updates
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams will give the first public statement on the Jacksonville Landing Madden tournament shooting at 4:30 p.m. ET.
We'll cover the news conference here. You can watch it live here.
President Trump was briefed on the Jacksonville shooting
From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Noah Gray
President Trump has been briefed on today's deadly shooting at a Madden 19 Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
She added that they were monitoring the situation.
Witness: "There was just so many gunshots"
Witness Ryen Aleman was watching a game at the tournament in Jacksonville when he saw the shooting and heard a barrage of gunfire.
Aleman said he ducked to the ground and crawled to the restroom while everyone ran for safety.
He said the shooter may have had a laser to assist his aim on the gun.
"I’m still shocked, I can hardly talk," Aleman said.
Watch more:
Memorial Hospital treating 3 patients
Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida is treating at least three patients that were involved in the gaming shooting, hospital spokesman Pete Moberg tells CNN.
All of the patients are in stable condition, Moberg said.
3 people killed, including the shooter, and 9 others shot
From Evan Perez
Preliminary reports suggest at least 11 people were shot at the Jacksonville gaming tournament, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.
Four of the people shot were killed, the source said.
Update: The number of people killed is 3, including the shooter, and 9 other people were shot. This initial post stated that 4 were killed and 7 wounded based off of preliminary information that was subject to change.