Shooting at Madden 19 Tournament in FloridaBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Gaming CEO: Player was shot in the thumb, but he's "going to be fine"
Jason Lake, CompLexity Gaming founder and CEO, just issued a statement on the condition of one of their players, who was wounded during today's shooting at the Madden 19 Tournament.
The player was hit by gunfire and ran to a nearby gym for safety.
Read his full statement:
“We're obviously shocked and saddened by this afternoon's events. Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine. He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym. He's currently cooperating with the authorities and we will be flying him out of Jacksonville as soon as we are given the green light from the officials on the ground.”
Livestream video captured sounds of shooting at gaming tournament
CNN has obtained a video capturing what appears to be the moment gunshots began to ring out while the tournament was being broadcast online.
The video captured the sound of approximately a dozen gunshots, and screams.
Warning this video may be disturbing to some viewers:
Florida governor says state officials responding to shooting
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says Florida Department of Law Enforcement personnel are responding to the Madden tournament shooting in Jacksonville.
He said he's in contact with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Jacksonville sheriff: If you're in hiding, stay there and call 911
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers are finding many people in hiding throughout the Landing, the event area where the mass shooting happened.
The office urged anyone who is hiding to stay calm and stay in their hiding spots.
In a second tweet, the sheriff's office asked anyone in hiding to call 911.
Witness says victim with a gunshot wound ran into a nearby restaurant moments after shooting
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
Malik Brunson was at a nearby Hooters when the shooting occurred at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida.
"I was in Hooters, all I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started," Brunson told CNN. "One of the men ran into hooters with the shot wounds -- they locked us in the restaurant."
He shared the following photo to Facebook:
One suspect is dead at scene
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's spokesperson said one suspect is dead at the scene of the shooting.
It's unclear if there is a second suspect, but deputies are searching the area.
Jacksonville mayor calls Madden shooting an “ongoing situation”
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he is contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting at the Madden Tournament, according to the City of Jacksonville’s verified Twitter account.
Mayor Curry characterized the shooting incident as an “ongoing situation," and said they would address the media later this afternoon.
Jacksonville sheriff reports multiple fatalities
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office just tweeted that there were "multiple fatalities" at the scene.
They did not release any additional information.
What we know about the gaming tournament
The Jacksonville Landing, the event center where the GLHF Game Bar is located, is situated along the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville. The space is home to year-round entertainment, a wide variety of waterfront dining options and an inside shopping mall. It hosts more than 600 events a year, according to its website.
Today's event was the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series for Madden NFL 18, according to the bar’s official Facebook page.
“This is your chance to earn your spot in the first Major's Live Finals happening in October 2018. Don't hesitate to secure your spot,” the post read in part.
All games were being played on XBOX One consoles and players had to bring their own Xbox One controllers.
The third place winner would be awarded $1,000 while first and second would be flown to the Finals Qualification event.