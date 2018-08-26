Deadly shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville, FloridaBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Witness says victim with a gunshot wound ran into a nearby restaurant moments after shooting
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
Malik Brunson was at a nearby Hooters when the shooting occurred at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida.
"I was in Hooters, all I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started," Brunson told CNN. "One of the men ran into hooters with the shot wounds -- they locked us in the restaurant."
He shared the following photo to Facebook:
One suspect is dead at scene
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's spokesperson said one suspect is dead at the scene of the shooting.
It's unclear if there is a second suspect, but deputies are searching the area.
Jacksonville mayor calls Madden shooting an “ongoing situation”
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he is contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting at the Madden Tournament, according to the City of Jacksonville’s verified Twitter account.
Mayor Curry characterized the shooting incident as an “ongoing situation," and said they would address the media later this afternoon.
Jacksonville sheriff reports multiple fatalities
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office just tweeted that there were "multiple fatalities" at the scene.
They did not release any additional information.
What we know about the gaming tournament
The Jacksonville Landing, the event center where the GLHF Game Bar is located, is situated along the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville. The space is home to year-round entertainment, a wide variety of waterfront dining options and an inside shopping mall. It hosts more than 600 events a year, according to its website.
Today's event was the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series for Madden NFL 18, according to the bar’s official Facebook page.
“This is your chance to earn your spot in the first Major's Live Finals happening in October 2018. Don't hesitate to secure your spot,” the post read in part.
All games were being played on XBOX One consoles and players had to bring their own Xbox One controllers.
The third place winner would be awarded $1,000 while first and second would be flown to the Finals Qualification event.
Where the shooting happened
From CNN's Eric Levenson and AnneClaire Stapleton
The sheriff's office in Jacksonville, Florida, said there was a "mass shooting" at a downtown marketplace this afternoon.
The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, a professional gaming team who had a player at the event.
The bar is located in an event center called The Landing, which is situated along the St. Johns River.
Here's where the bar is located in downtown Jacksonville:
ATF is responding to scene in Jacksonville Landing
From CNN's Evan Perez
Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring situation in Jacksonville. ATF is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.
