President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday evening about the bank shooting yesterday in Louisville, the White House said.
He had earlier condemned the latest mass shooting and called on Congress to act on gun reform.
13 min ago
Here's what we know about the mass shooting at a Louisville bank on Monday
From CNN staff
At least five people were killed and nine others were taken to the hospital after a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday morning.
Here's what we know so far:
Shooter: Police identified the gunman as Connor Sturgeon, 25, who was an employee at the bank. (At a news conference earlier Monday, police had described the shooter as a 23-year-old male. They amended his age Monday afternoon.) Sturgeon was notified that he was going to be fired, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, and he wrote a note that indicated that he was going to carry out a shooting at the bank. He was killed by police shortly after opening fire, according to Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the department.
Response: Officers arrived at the bank three minutes after the first call of the shooting, Gwinn-Villaroel said, adding that the fast response time saved lives. She said the gunman used a rifle.
Investigation: Police did not have "any prior engagement" with the shooter, according to Gwinn-Villaroel. Investigators are working to learn more about him. The gunman live-streamed the attack on Instagram, police said. The video was subsequently taken down.
Victims: Four of the victims who died Monday were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64, the chief said. Later that evening, police said a fifth victim – 57-year-old Deana Eckert – also died. Several victims remain hospitalized, including a police officer in critical condition after a shootout with the gunman.
Reaction: President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting and called on Congress to act on gun reform. Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvery, who represents Louisville in Congress, and state Sen. Karen Berg, who also represents parts of the city, also called for action to address gun violence. Gov. Andy Beshear said one of the victims, Tommy Elliot, was "one of my closest friends" and that the community will also mourn and miss all of the other victims.