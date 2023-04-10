US
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:14 a.m. ET, April 10, 2023
1 min ago

There are 6 victims in Louisville shooting and shooter is "down," source says

From CNN's John Miller

Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday. (WLKY)

There are six victims, including one police officer, in the downtown Louisville, Kentucky, shooting, according to preliminary information from a source with direct knowledge of the scene on the ground. 

There were shots exchanged between the shooter and the police during the incident.

The shooter is "down," according to the source and the incident is over.

It is unclear if the shooter is one of the six victims. 

The condition of the victims is unknown and all have been transported to University Hospital.

18 min ago

Kentucky governor heading to scene of shooting

From CNN's Caroll Alvarado

Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting situation in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting situation in downtown Louisville on Monday. (Michael Clevenger/The Courier Journal/USA Today Network)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that he is heading to the scene after a shooting situation with “multiple casualties” in downtown Louisville.

"LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Beshear said in a tweet. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

See his tweet:

21 min ago

FBI is responding to shooting in downtown Louisville

From Mark Morales, Caroll Alvarado

The FBI is supporting and assisting police in what they are calling a shooting in downtown Louisville.

28 min ago

Louisville metro police: Multiple casualties in "active agressor" incident

From CNN's Caroll Alvarado

Louisville Metro Police are responding to “an active aggressor” on East Main Street, adding “there are multiple casualties.”

CNN has reached out to relevant authorities to follow up for more details.