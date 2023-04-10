Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday. (WLKY)

There are six victims, including one police officer, in the downtown Louisville, Kentucky, shooting, according to preliminary information from a source with direct knowledge of the scene on the ground.

There were shots exchanged between the shooter and the police during the incident.

The shooter is "down," according to the source and the incident is over.

It is unclear if the shooter is one of the six victims.

The condition of the victims is unknown and all have been transported to University Hospital.