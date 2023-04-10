US
At least 4 killed in bank shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 12:15 p.m. ET, April 10, 2023
1 hr 10 min ago

Here's where the shooting took place in Louisville

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia, Eric Levenson and John Miller

The Louisville Metro Police said earlier Monday that they were responding to “an active aggressor” on the 300 block of East Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, adding “there are multiple casualties.”

FBI Louisville described the incident as a shooting, and other officials urged residents to stay away from the area.

At least five people have been killed, according to a police briefing at the scene.

The Louisville metro area, located along Kentucky’s border with Indiana, has a population of about 630,000 people as of the 2020 Census.

The 300 block of East Main Street is bordered to the east by the minor league stadium Louisville Slugger Field and includes a bank, dentist’s office, a furniture store and the Louisville Ballet.

1 hr 41 min ago

At least 5 dead and 6 injured in Louisville shooting, police say

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

At least five people have been killed and at least six people have been transported to University of Louisville hospital, including one officer, with “various injuries," police said.

The status of those transported are unknown at this time. 

The shooter is confirmed to be dead and circumstances of his death are unknown, police said at a briefing at the scene. There is no active danger at this time, police said.

1 hr 35 min ago

Report: Man says he spoke to wife who said she was locked in bank vault as active shooter incident unfolded

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A man speaking to WLKY says he got a call from his wife who said there was an active shooter and she was locked in a vault at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

The man, Caleb Goodlett called 911 but officers were already aware.

He described it as a traumatic phone call at 8:30 a.m. local time – where his wife was calling him from a phone inside the bank vault, where she was sheltering.

He has since talked to and seen his wife saying, “She’s fine”

CNN has reported the shooter is “down” and the incident is over.

2 hr 2 min ago

There are 6 victims in Louisville shooting and shooter is "down," source says

From CNN's John Miller

Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday. (WLKY)

There are six victims, including one police officer, in the downtown Louisville, Kentucky, shooting, according to preliminary information from a source with direct knowledge of the scene on the ground. 

There were shots exchanged between the shooter and the police during the incident.

The shooter is "down," according to the source and the incident is over.

It is unclear if the shooter is one of the six victims. 

The condition of the victims is unknown and all have been transported to University Hospital.

2 hr 19 min ago

Kentucky governor heading to scene of shooting

From CNN's Caroll Alvarado

Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting situation in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police work the scene of a shooting situation in downtown Louisville on Monday. (Michael Clevenger/The Courier Journal/USA Today Network)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that he is heading to the scene after a shooting situation with “multiple casualties” in downtown Louisville.

"LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Beshear said in a tweet. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

2 hr 22 min ago

FBI is responding to shooting in downtown Louisville

From Mark Morales, Caroll Alvarado

The FBI is supporting and assisting police in what they are calling a shooting in downtown Louisville.

2 hr 29 min ago

Louisville metro police: Multiple casualties in "active agressor" incident

From CNN's Caroll Alvarado

Louisville Metro Police are responding to “an active aggressor” on East Main Street, adding “there are multiple casualties.”

CNN has reached out to relevant authorities to follow up for more details.