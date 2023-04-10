One officer was shot in the head during confrontation with shooter, police say

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman Monday morning, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.

Nickolas Wilt, the 26-year-old officer, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, she said during a news conference following the mass shooting that left four people dead. "He is in critical but stable condition," she said.

Wilt was new to the department, having graduated from the police academy at the end of March, she said.

"This will be a long complex investigation involving local, state and our federal partners," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

One other officer was also shot in the elbow, she said.