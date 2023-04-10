Police: Suspect was live streaming during shooting

The shooter was live streaming the attack on a Kentucky bank Monday morning, the interim chief of the Louisville police department said during a press conference.

"I will say this, that the suspect was live streaming. And unfortunately, that's tragic. To know that that incident was out there and captured," LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Gwinn-Villaroel said that police are "hopeful" that they can get the footage taken offline.

She didn't specify on what platform the suspect was live-streaming the shooting.