US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Louisville shooting

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

At least 4 killed in bank shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 4:05 p.m. ET, April 10, 2023
31 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
33 min ago

Police name the 4 people killed in Louisville bank shooting

Police released the names Monday of the four people who died following a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.

Here are the victims:

  • Tommy Elliott, 63
  • Jim Tutt, 64
  • Josh Barrick, 40
  • Juliana Farmer, 57

34 min ago

Kentucky governor says that he lost "one of my closest friends" in the shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville. (WAVE)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that one of those killed in the mass shooting Monday morning in Louisville was "one of my closest friends."

Beshear said that Tommy Elliott, "helped me build my law career. Help me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad."

"He was an incredible friend," the governor said.

The governor also called the other deceased victims of the shooting "amazing people" whose communities will "mourn" and "miss them."

13 min ago

One officer was shot in the head during confrontation with shooter, police say

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman Monday morning, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.

Nickolas Wilt, the 26-year-old officer, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, she said during a news conference following the mass shooting that left four people dead. "He is in critical but stable condition," she said.

Wilt was new to the department, having graduated from the police academy at the end of March, she said.

"This will be a long complex investigation involving local, state and our federal partners," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

One other officer was also shot in the elbow, she said.

15 min ago

Police identify suspected Louisville bank shooter

Police identified the suspected shooter that killed at least four people at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, as Connor Sturgeon, a 23-year-old male.

He was employed at the bank, according to Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

The shooter's "weapon of choice" was a rifle, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The shooter died after officers exchanged gunfire with him, police added.

35 min ago

NOW: Louisville officials give an update on deadly bank shooting

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville police department, speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville.
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville police department, speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville. (WAVE)

Kentucky officials are giving an update on the death of at least four people in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville on Monday morning.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Gov. Andy Beshear are expected to give remarks.

Police have said they believe there was only one shooter and that the gunman was a former employee of the bank.

A local hospital received nine patients, two of them were police officers, according to officials. Three of them have been discharged, the hospital said.

1 hr 34 min ago

Homeland secretary has been briefed on Lousiville shooting

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting that killed at least four people in Louisville, Kentucky, according to DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.

The secretary has been in contact with officials in the state, Espinosa said.

Other federal officials have also been briefed on the shooting, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden, the Justice Department and the White House said earlier.

1 hr 59 min ago

Police officer is in critical condition following shooting, Louisville hospital says

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

An officer hospitalized following the shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank is in critical condition, University of Louisville Hospital officials told CNN.

Louisville police previously said at a news conference the officer was undergoing surgery.

Two police officers were among nine people hospitalized following the shooting, hospital officials said.

1 hr 58 min ago

3 patients hospitalized following shooting discharged, university hospital says

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

The University of Louisville Hospital received nine patients following a shooting at Old National Bank on Monday, hospital officials told CNN.

Three of those nine patients have been discharged from the hospital, a spokesperson from the hospital said.

Hospital officials will hold a press briefing with the Louisville mayor and Louisville Metro Police Department at 3 p.m. Monday.

1 hr 25 min ago

Manager of brewery near Louisville bank shooting says tragedy hits "close to home"

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday. (Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images)

The manager at a brewery less than a block away from Old National Bank where at least four people were killed in a shooting Monday said the incident hits "close to home."

Jason Smith, the operations manager at Against the Grain, a brewery in Louisville, said he was just arriving to work when he saw all first responders coming to the scene of the shooting at Old National Bank.

The brewery is less than 500 feet away from the bank and both businesses are on the same street. 

“Although we didn’t need to shelter in place, it kind of took a few minutes to figure out what was going on and assess the situation,” Smith told CNN affiliate WDRB. 

Smith said the brewery has opened its doors to first responders, the mayor’s and governor’s teams, some chaplains, and said some of the employees from the bank have also come to the brewery.

“I mean, these are our neighbors, you know, so we’re here to support and take care of them. We’re thinking about them,” Smith said.