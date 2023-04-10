Police name the 4 people killed in Louisville bank shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville. (WAVE)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that one of those killed in the mass shooting Monday morning in Louisville was "one of my closest friends."

Beshear said that Tommy Elliott, "helped me build my law career. Help me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad."

"He was an incredible friend," the governor said.

The governor also called the other deceased victims of the shooting "amazing people" whose communities will "mourn" and "miss them."