Police name the 4 people killed in Louisville bank shooting

Police released the names Monday of the four people who died following a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.
Here are the victims:
- Tommy Elliott, 63
- Jim Tutt, 64
- Josh Barrick, 40
- Juliana Farmer, 57
By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN
Police released the names Monday of the four people who died following a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.
Here are the victims:
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that one of those killed in the mass shooting Monday morning in Louisville was "one of my closest friends."
Beshear said that Tommy Elliott, "helped me build my law career. Help me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad."
"He was an incredible friend," the governor said.
The governor also called the other deceased victims of the shooting "amazing people" whose communities will "mourn" and "miss them."
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman Monday morning, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.
Nickolas Wilt, the 26-year-old officer, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, she said during a news conference following the mass shooting that left four people dead. "He is in critical but stable condition," she said.
Wilt was new to the department, having graduated from the police academy at the end of March, she said.
"This will be a long complex investigation involving local, state and our federal partners," Gwinn-Villaroel said.
One other officer was also shot in the elbow, she said.
Police identified the suspected shooter that killed at least four people at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, as Connor Sturgeon, a 23-year-old male.
He was employed at the bank, according to Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.
The shooter's "weapon of choice" was a rifle, Gwinn-Villaroel said.
The shooter died after officers exchanged gunfire with him, police added.
Kentucky officials are giving an update on the death of at least four people in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville on Monday morning.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Gov. Andy Beshear are expected to give remarks.
Police have said they believe there was only one shooter and that the gunman was a former employee of the bank.
A local hospital received nine patients, two of them were police officers, according to officials. Three of them have been discharged, the hospital said.
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez
Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting that killed at least four people in Louisville, Kentucky, according to DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.
The secretary has been in contact with officials in the state, Espinosa said.
Other federal officials have also been briefed on the shooting, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden, the Justice Department and the White House said earlier.
From CNN’s Celina Tebor
An officer hospitalized following the shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank is in critical condition, University of Louisville Hospital officials told CNN.
Louisville police previously said at a news conference the officer was undergoing surgery.
Two police officers were among nine people hospitalized following the shooting, hospital officials said.
From CNN’s Celina Tebor
The University of Louisville Hospital received nine patients following a shooting at Old National Bank on Monday, hospital officials told CNN.
Three of those nine patients have been discharged from the hospital, a spokesperson from the hospital said.
Hospital officials will hold a press briefing with the Louisville mayor and Louisville Metro Police Department at 3 p.m. Monday.
From CNN’s Celina Tebor
The manager at a brewery less than a block away from Old National Bank where at least four people were killed in a shooting Monday said the incident hits "close to home."
Jason Smith, the operations manager at Against the Grain, a brewery in Louisville, said he was just arriving to work when he saw all first responders coming to the scene of the shooting at Old National Bank.
The brewery is less than 500 feet away from the bank and both businesses are on the same street.
“Although we didn’t need to shelter in place, it kind of took a few minutes to figure out what was going on and assess the situation,” Smith told CNN affiliate WDRB.
Smith said the brewery has opened its doors to first responders, the mayor’s and governor’s teams, some chaplains, and said some of the employees from the bank have also come to the brewery.
“I mean, these are our neighbors, you know, so we’re here to support and take care of them. We’re thinking about them,” Smith said.