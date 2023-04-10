Death toll from Louisville mass shooting climbs to 5 people, police say

The death toll in the Louisville bank shooting has risen to five, the Louisville Metro Police Department said late Monday.
By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN
Biden spoke to Kentucky governor about Louisville shooting
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Monday evening about the shooting at a Louisville bank that left four people dead, the White House said.
In a statement earlier Monday, Biden called out Republicans for what he said is a lack of action to protect communities. He said Congress needs to act on things like requiring safe storage of guns and background checks.
Louisville mayor talks about losing a very close friend in mass shooting
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian
A survivor of workplace gun violence himself, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he lost a very close friend, Thomas Elliot, in the Old National Bank shooting.
Greenberg said he was with Elliot's wife at the hospital earlier Monday morning. Elliot, a senior vice president at the bank, was also a close friend of Gov. Andy Beshear.
“It is painful, painful for all of the families I know,” he said speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It just hits home in a unique way when you know one of the victims so well.”
The mayor said he also visited Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt at the University of Louisville hospital saying he “made it through surgery and he's in serious condition at the hospital right now, but he is in great hands.”
Greenberg said he handed Wilt his graduation diploma from the police academy just a week and a half ago.
“I paid a visit to his academy class that was there at the hospital offering to support him, offering the support to he and his family today.”
"I witnessed people being murdered." Bank manager says she saw shooting during a virtual meeting
From CNN's Curt Devine
Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager with Old National Bank, told CNN she virtually witnessed the shooting Monday through her computer during a Microsoft Teams meeting.
“Shortly after the meeting started, the gunman, which is an employee, started shooting up the conference room,” Buchheit-Sims said. “I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that.”
“I’m just as much in shock and disbelief and was in disbelief as I watched it unravel,” she said of the incident, which she said “happened very quickly.”
Buchheit-Sims said she didn’t directly work with the gunman, Connor Sturgeon, but knew him because his father was her son’s high school basketball coach, and her husband was an assistant coach.
She described Sturgeon as someone with “just kind of a monotone personality."
“His temperament is pretty low-key. I’ve never seen the kid get angry or upset about anything in public. He was pretty much just relaxed," she said.
Buchheit-Sims said she didn’t know anything about Sturgeon having any grievances or previously making any threats. She recalled him as “extremely intelligent.”
Here's what we know about the mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank on Monday
From CNN staff
At least four people were killed and nine others were taken to the hospital after a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday morning.
Here's what we know so far:
- Shooter: Police identified the gunman as Connor Sturgeon, 25, who was an employee at the bank. (At a news conference earlier Monday, police had described the shooter as a 23-year-old male. They amended his age Monday afternoon.) Sturgeon was notified that he was going to be fired, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, and wrote a note that indicated that he was going to shoot at the bank. He was killed by police shortly after opening fire, according to Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the department.
- Response: Officers arrived at the bank three minutes after the first call of the shooting, Gwinn-Villaroel said, adding that the fast response time saved lives. She said the gunman used a rifle.
- Investigation: Police did not have "any prior engagement" with the shooter, according to Gwinn-Villaroel. Investigators are working to learn more about the gunman. The shooting was live-streamed, Gwinn-Villaroel said, and that police are "hopeful" that they can get the footage taken offline.
- Victims: The four people killed were identified as Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, and Juliana Farmer, 45, according to updated information from the police department. Nine people were taken to the hospital, said Dr. Jason Smith, the chief medical officer at the University of Louisville Health. Three people have since been discharged, he said. Three others are in critical condition, including a recently graduated police officer who was shot in the head and had to have brain surgery, Gwinn-Villaroel said. One other officer was also injured.
- Reaction: President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting and called on Congress to act on gun reform. Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvery, who represents Louisville in Congress, and State Sen. Karen Berg, who also represents parts of the city, also called for action to address gun violence. Gov. Andy Beshear said one of the victims, Tommy Elliot, was "one of my closest friends" and that the community will also mourn and miss all of the other victims.
Louisville to set up assistance center for those affected by bank shooting, mayor says
From CNN's Laura Ly
The city of Louisville will set up a family assistance center, in cooperation with the Red Cross, to help those affected by Monday’s bank shooting “deal with the trauma of this moment,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Monday afternoon.
“To the survivors and the families, our entire city is here to wrap our arms around you,” Greenberg said, adding that he is a survivor of a workplace shooting himself.
“I’m a survivor of a workplace shooting. To the people who survived, whether you were physically hurt or not, I know that you’re hurting too. We are here for you as well,” Greenberg said.
In a statement Monday, Greenberg called the shooting at Old National Bank “another horrific tragedy” and asked for prayers for the “recovery of those who are receiving medical care, the families of those who lost a loved one, and those who are scared and heartbroken by what has happened this morning.”
“Our deepest gratitude to the heroic efforts of first responders, who arrived within minutes of being called, and who risked their lives to save others. We will continue to provide updates throughout the day,” Greenberg said.
CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.
White House won't say if Biden has exhausted all gun violence prevention measures
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday repeatedly called on Congress to take actions to address gun violence, refusing to explicitly say whether President Joe Biden has exhausted all legal efforts to further combat the issue through executive action.
When asked during the White House press briefing if the president is at the end of his ability to do more on gun violence prevention, Jean-Pierre said, “So, there [are] actions that we have taken. The thing is the president cannot do it alone… there is a legislative process that needs to happen and Congress needs to act.”
The comments came hours after four people were killed in a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.
Specifically, she added, Biden cannot work without Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage for firearms, require background checks for all gun safeties and eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.
Pressed on whether the president has done all he can, Jean-Pierre said, “We're always going to find and figure out ways that we can take another step outside of all of the historic steps that this president has taken to announce another way to protect communities, but the president has done the work. Now we need Congress to act.”
She said Biden has "done a historic amount of work recently" and pointed to a bipartisan bill he signed into law that year.
Jean-Pierre also clarified that the administration is continuing to call on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, even though that was not mentioned in the president’s recent statement in response to the Louisville shooting.
She said it was “not a shift in strategy at all. We were just being mindful to the incoming information that was currently coming in from Louisville.”
Shooter was notified he would be fired from bank and left a note before shooting, source says
From CNN's John Miller
Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon was notified that he was going to be terminated from Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.
Sturgeon wrote a note for his parents and a friend indicating that he was going to shoot at the bank, the source said.
It is not clear whether that note was on paper or emailed, or whether it was seen before the incident or after, according to the source.
The shooting was live-streamed on Instagram and has been taken down. Police are in possession of the video, according to the source.
Former classmate of Louisville shooting suspect says no "red flag or signal that this could ever happen"
From CNN's Casey Tolan, Majlie de Puy Kamp and Scott Bronstein
Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old identified by police as the gunman in Monday's mass shooting in Louisville, had worked for more than a year at the bank where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing at least four.
At a news conference earlier Monday, police had described the shooter as a 23-year-old male. They amended his age to 25 later in the day.)
Sturgeon wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he interned at Old National Bank in Louisville for three consecutive summers between 2018 and 2020 before joining as a Commercial Development Professional in June 2021. He became a Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker at the bank in April 2022, according to the profile.
Sturgeon graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2020, according to a spokesperson for the university. He participated in an accelerated master's program, and earned both his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in finance at the same time, the spokesperson, Shane Dorrill, said.
Earlier, Sturgeon played basketball and ran track for his high school in a Louisville suburb, and was named a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship in 2015, according to local news reports.
A former high school classmate of Sturgeon’s who knew him and his family well said he never saw any “sort of red flag or signal that this could ever happen.”
“This is a total shock. He was a really good kid who came from a really good family,” said the classmate, who asked not to be identified and has not spoken with Sturgeon in recent years. “I can’t even say how much this doesn’t make sense. I can’t believe it.”
In a 2018 college essay posted to the website CourseHero, a user identified as a University of Alabama student named Connor Sturgeon wrote that he had had trouble fitting in at school.
“My self-esteem has long been a problem for me,” the essay read. “As a late bloomer in middle and high school, I struggled to a certain extent to fit in, and this has given me a somewhat negative self-image that persists today. Making friends has never been especially easy, so I have more experience than most in operating alone.”
The author wrote that in college, he had “begun to mature socially and am beginning to see improvement in this area,” and that he hoped to “be more self-aware and start becoming a ‘better’ person.”
Sturgeon's father, Todd Sturgeon, was head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Indianapolis for 10 years and later coached basketball and taught US history at his son’s high school, according to news reports and his LinkedIn profile. A 2007 story published by Todd Sturgeon’s alma mater, DePauw University, quoted an Indianapolis Star article about his retirement from the University of Indianapolis that year, in which he said that watching his son Connor had inspired him to step down from the team.
“Todd Sturgeon said he was watching his son, Connor, at a basketball camp recently when he had a realization: Maybe he'd rather have more time to spend with his own sons than other people's,” the article said.