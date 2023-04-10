Death toll from Louisville mass shooting climbs to 5 people, police say

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday repeatedly called on Congress to take actions to address gun violence, refusing to explicitly say whether President Joe Biden has exhausted all legal efforts to further combat the issue through executive action.

When asked during the White House press briefing if the president is at the end of his ability to do more on gun violence prevention, Jean-Pierre said, “So, there [are] actions that we have taken. The thing is the president cannot do it alone… there is a legislative process that needs to happen and Congress needs to act.”

The comments came hours after four people were killed in a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.

Specifically, she added, Biden cannot work without Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage for firearms, require background checks for all gun safeties and eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.

Pressed on whether the president has done all he can, Jean-Pierre said, “We're always going to find and figure out ways that we can take another step outside of all of the historic steps that this president has taken to announce another way to protect communities, but the president has done the work. Now we need Congress to act.”

She said Biden has "done a historic amount of work recently" and pointed to a bipartisan bill he signed into law that year.

Jean-Pierre also clarified that the administration is continuing to call on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, even though that was not mentioned in the president’s recent statement in response to the Louisville shooting.

She said it was “not a shift in strategy at all. We were just being mindful to the incoming information that was currently coming in from Louisville.”