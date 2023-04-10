Connor Sturgeon, the 23-year-old identified by police as the gunman in Monday's mass shooting in Louisville, had worked for more than a year at the bank where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing at least four.

Sturgeon wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he interned at Old National Bank in Louisville for three consecutive summers between 2018 and 2020 before joining as a Commercial Development Professional in June 2021. He became a Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker at the bank in April 2022, according to the profile.

Sturgeon graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2020, according to a spokesperson for the university. He participated in an accelerated master's program, and earned both his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in finance at the same time, the spokesperson, Shane Dorrill, said.

Earlier, Sturgeon played basketball and ran track for his high school in a Louisville suburb, and was named a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship in 2015, according to local news reports.

A former high school classmate of Sturgeon’s who knew him and his family well said he never saw any “sort of red flag or signal that this could ever happen.”

“This is a total shock. He was a really good kid who came from a really good family,” said the classmate, who asked not to be identified and has not spoken with Sturgeon in recent years. “I can’t even say how much this doesn’t make sense. I can’t believe it.”

In a 2018 college essay posted to the website CourseHero, a user identified as a University of Alabama student named Connor Sturgeon wrote that he had had trouble fitting in at school.

“My self-esteem has long been a problem for me,” the essay read. “As a late bloomer in middle and high school, I struggled to a certain extent to fit in, and this has given me a somewhat negative self-image that persists today. Making friends has never been especially easy, so I have more experience than most in operating alone.”

The author wrote that in college, he had “begun to mature socially and am beginning to see improvement in this area,” and that he hoped to “be more self-aware and start becoming a ‘better’ person.”

Sturgeon's father, Todd Sturgeon, was head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Indianapolis for 10 years and later coached basketball and taught US history at his son’s high school, according to news reports and his LinkedIn profile. A 2007 story published by Todd Sturgeon’s alma mater, DePauw University, quoted an Indianapolis Star article about his retirement from the University of Indianapolis that year, in which he said that watching his son Connor had inspired him to step down from the team.

“Todd Sturgeon said he was watching his son, Connor, at a basketball camp recently when he had a realization: Maybe he'd rather have more time to spend with his own sons than other people's,” the article said.