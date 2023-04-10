US
At least 4 killed in bank shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 4:13 p.m. ET, April 10, 2023
9 min ago

Shooter was notified he would be fired from bank and left a note before shooting, source says

From CNN's John Miller 

Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon was notified that he was going to be terminated from Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. 

Sturgeon wrote a note for his parents and a friend indicating that he was going to shoot at the bank, the source said. 

It is not clear whether that note was on paper or emailed, or whether it was seen before the incident or after, according to the source. 

The shooting was live-streamed on Instagram and has been taken down. Police are in possession of the video, according to the source.

17 min ago

Former classmate of Louisville shooting suspect says no "red flag or signal that this could ever happen"

From CNN's Casey Tolan, Majlie de Puy Kamp and Scott Bronstein

Connor Sturgeon, the 23-year-old identified by police as the gunman in Monday's mass shooting in Louisville, had worked for more than a year at the bank where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing at least four.

Sturgeon wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he interned at Old National Bank in Louisville for three consecutive summers between 2018 and 2020 before joining as a Commercial Development Professional in June 2021. He became a Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker at the bank in April 2022, according to the profile.

Sturgeon graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2020, according to a spokesperson for the university. He participated in an accelerated master's program, and earned both his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in finance at the same time, the spokesperson, Shane Dorrill, said.

Earlier, Sturgeon played basketball and ran track for his high school in a Louisville suburb, and was named a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship in 2015, according to local news reports.

A former high school classmate of Sturgeon’s who knew him and his family well said he never saw any “sort of red flag or signal that this could ever happen.”

“This is a total shock. He was a really good kid who came from a really good family,” said the classmate, who asked not to be identified and has not spoken with Sturgeon in recent years. “I can’t even say how much this doesn’t make sense. I can’t believe it.”

In a 2018 college essay posted to the website CourseHero, a user identified as a University of Alabama student named Connor Sturgeon wrote that he had had trouble fitting in at school.

“My self-esteem has long been a problem for me,” the essay read. “As a late bloomer in middle and high school, I struggled to a certain extent to fit in, and this has given me a somewhat negative self-image that persists today. Making friends has never been especially easy, so I have more experience than most in operating alone.”

The author wrote that in college, he had “begun to mature socially and am beginning to see improvement in this area,” and that he hoped to “be more self-aware and start becoming a ‘better’ person.”

Sturgeon's father, Todd Sturgeon, was head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Indianapolis for 10 years and later coached basketball and taught US history at his son’s high school, according to news reports and his LinkedIn profile. A 2007 story published by Todd Sturgeon’s alma mater, DePauw University, quoted an Indianapolis Star article about his retirement from the University of Indianapolis that year, in which he said that watching his son Connor had inspired him to step down from the team.

“Todd Sturgeon said he was watching his son, Connor, at a basketball camp recently when he had a realization: Maybe he'd rather have more time to spend with his own sons than other people's,” the article said.

1 min ago

Kentucky governor orders all flags to half-staff to honor victims of Louisville shooting

From CNN's Laura Ly

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference in Louisville on Monday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference in Louisville on Monday. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

All state flags throughout Kentucky have been ordered to fly at half-staff until Friday evening to honor the victims of the Louisville bank shooting, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. 

“We are one commonwealth — united with the city, united with these families,” Beshear said at a news conference.

Police said at least four people were killed and nine others were taken to the hospital. Three of them remain in critical condition, the hospital said.

25 min ago

Police did not have any "prior engagement" with bank shooter

The Louisville Police Department did not have "any prior engagement" with the man who is accused of killing at least four people at a bank Monday morning.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the department, said they are still working to learn more about the gunman.

The shooter was killed by police shortly after he opened fire, police said.

27 min ago

Gunman was shot and killed by police, interim chief says

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville police department, speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville.
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville police department, speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville. (WAVE)

The gunman was shot and killed by police officers who were responding to the scene, according to Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

She said police got a call that there was a shooting at 8:35 a.m. ET and arrived at the bank three minutes later.

Gwinn-Villaroel said officers "responded in a timely, quick fashion, and we stopped the threat so that no additional loss of life could be taken."

Police previously said the gunman was dead, but did not confirm if he was shot by police or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

30 min ago

Police: Suspect was live streaming during shooting

The shooter was live streaming the attack on a Kentucky bank Monday morning, the interim chief of the Louisville police department said during a press conference.

"I will say this, that the suspect was live streaming. And unfortunately, that's tragic. To know that that incident was out there and captured," LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Gwinn-Villaroel said that police are "hopeful" that they can get the footage taken offline.

She didn't specify on what platform the suspect was live-streaming the shooting.

41 min ago

Police name the 4 people killed in Louisville bank shooting

Police released the names Monday of the four people who died following a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.

Here are the victims:

  • Tommy Elliott, 63
  • Jim Tutt, 64
  • Josh Barrick, 40
  • Juliana Farmer, 57

42 min ago

Kentucky governor says that he lost "one of my closest friends" in the shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Monday in Louisville. (WAVE)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that one of those killed in the mass shooting Monday morning in Louisville was "one of my closest friends."

Beshear said that Tommy Elliott, "helped me build my law career. Help me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad."

"He was an incredible friend," the governor said.

The governor also called the other deceased victims of the shooting "amazing people" whose communities will "mourn" and "miss them."

3 min ago

Recently graduated officer was shot in the head during confrontation with shooter, police say

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman Monday morning, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, she said during a news conference following the mass shooting that left four people dead. "He is in critical but stable condition," she said.

Wilt was new to the department, having graduated from the police academy at the end of March, she said.

"This will be a long complex investigation involving local, state and our federal partners," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

One other officer was also shot in the elbow, she said.