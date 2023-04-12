Officer N. Wilt's bodycam shows Officer C. Galloway preparing to approach the bank in downtown Louisville where a shooting took place. (Louisville Metro Police Department)

The Louisville Metro Police Department released several minutes of officer body camera footage Tuesday showing the tense moments between police officers and the gunman outside the bank shooting.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked through several clips of the incident Tuesday evening. Police said it took about three minutes for the nearest responding officers to arrive.

Here's what to know: