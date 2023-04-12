The Louisville Metro Police Department released several minutes of officer body camera footage Tuesday showing the tense moments between police officers and the gunman outside the bank shooting.
Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked through several clips of the incident Tuesday evening. Police said it took about three minutes for the nearest responding officers to arrive.
Here's what to know:
- Officer Cory "CJ" Galloway: The gunman in Monday's shooting appeared to be waiting for police officers to arrive, Humphrey said. He said the shooter went to the bank's front lobby "after assaulting the victims in the office area." Footage from Galloway's body camera shows police talking about how they can’t see the shooter and that he is shooting through windows. “Shooter has an angle on that officer!” one officer can be heard saying. “We got to get up there!” he adds. Galloway was Wilt's training officer, according to Humphrey.
- Officer Nickolas Wilt: The newly sworn-in officer was shown in body camera footage going back into the line of fire to protect other people, Humphrey said. He said since Wilt was new to the force, he was acting based on "his training and his character" and that he "never hesitates." Wilt was shot in the head and is still in critical condition at the hospital, officials said.
- What happened next: While police attempted to rescue Wilt after he was shot, Galloway's body camera shows the suspect shooting at them "trying to kill them in their process of trying to save Officer Wilt," Humphrey said. The gunfire broke the bank windows, allowing Galloway to find a vantage point to see where the gunman was located, Humphrey said. This is when Galloway kills the shooter, the deputy chief said. Galloway suffered a minor gunshot wound.
- Bystander video: Another video showed a recording taken by someone in a building across the street. Viewers can see an officer outside the bank.
- Before police arrived: In addition to the surveillance footage, CNN reported that the shooter, identified as a 25-year-old bank employee, live streamed the attack on Instagram. The video has been taken down. A city official described the footage to CNN, saying the shooter fired his AR-15-style weapon inside the bank for about a minute and then appeared to wait a minute and a half before police arrived.