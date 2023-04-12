US
Louisville bank shooting latest

Russia's war in Ukraine

The latest on the Louisville bank shooting

By Mike Hayes and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:11 a.m. ET, April 12, 2023
1 min ago

Here's what we learned from the police body camera video in the Louisville bank shooting

From CNN staff

Officer N. Wilt's bodycam shows Officer C. Galloway preparing to approach the bank in downtown Louisville where a shooting took place. 
Officer N. Wilt's bodycam shows Officer C. Galloway preparing to approach the bank in downtown Louisville where a shooting took place.  (Louisville Metro Police Department)

The Louisville Metro Police Department released several minutes of officer body camera footage Tuesday showing the tense moments between police officers and the gunman outside the bank shooting.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked through several clips of the incident Tuesday evening. Police said it took about three minutes for the nearest responding officers to arrive.

Here's what to know:

  • Officer Cory "CJ" Galloway: The gunman in Monday's shooting appeared to be waiting for police officers to arrive, Humphrey said. He said the shooter went to the bank's front lobby "after assaulting the victims in the office area." Footage from Galloway's body camera shows police talking about how they can’t see the shooter and that he is shooting through windows. “Shooter has an angle on that officer!” one officer can be heard saying. “We got to get up there!” he adds. Galloway was Wilt's training officer, according to Humphrey.
  • Officer Nickolas Wilt: The newly sworn-in officer was shown in body camera footage going back into the line of fire to protect other people, Humphrey said. He said since Wilt was new to the force, he was acting based on "his training and his character" and that he "never hesitates." Wilt was shot in the head and is still in critical condition at the hospital, officials said.
  • What happened next: While police attempted to rescue Wilt after he was shot, Galloway's body camera shows the suspect shooting at them "trying to kill them in their process of trying to save Officer Wilt," Humphrey said. The gunfire broke the bank windows, allowing Galloway to find a vantage point to see where the gunman was located, Humphrey said. This is when Galloway kills the shooter, the deputy chief said. Galloway suffered a minor gunshot wound.
  • Bystander video: Another video showed a recording taken by someone in a building across the street. Viewers can see an officer outside the bank.
  • Before police arrived: In addition to the surveillance footage, CNN reported that the shooter, identified as a 25-year-old bank employee, live streamed the attack on Instagram. The video has been taken down. A city official described the footage to CNN, saying the shooter fired his AR-15-style weapon inside the bank for about a minute and then appeared to wait a minute and a half before police arrived.

1 min ago

Louisville will hold a vigil tonight to honor the shooting victims

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi 

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky, are preparing to host a vigil tonight to grieve the five people killed this week in a downtown bank shooting.

The city will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, the mayor said.

The vigil will “acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters Tuesday. “It will be an interfaith opportunity for our entire community to come together – to grieve, to heal, to begin to move forward.”

16 min ago

Family of Louisville shooter reveals in a statement that gunman had "mental health challenges"

From CNN's Tina Burnside

A Louisville Metro Police officer stands outside of the home of the suspected shooter in a neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10.
A Louisville Metro Police officer stands outside of the home of the suspected shooter in a neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

The family of the gunman who killed five people Monday in a bank shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, told CNN affiliate WDRB that they knew the 25-year-old struggled with depression, but saw no signs he was planning or capable of such violence.

In a statement obtained by WDRB on Tuesday night, the family said that "while Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act." 

"While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened," according to the statement.

The family also praised police and expressed sadness for the victims of their son's actions. 

"No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," according to his family. "We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department."