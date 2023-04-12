Survivor of 2018 bank shooting: What happened in Louisville was heartbreakingly familiar to me

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

Additional 911 calls released by the Louisville Metro Police Department detail concerns from employees in the bank building where the shooting took place on Monday.

“We are on the 4th floor, we are trying to get the status of what’s going on,” the caller says, “We’re tucked under a desk right now.”

The 911 operator calmly tells the caller to remain in place as police officers clear the building: “As far as my understanding, the shooter has been taken into custody. As far as my understanding, the scene is safe at the moment.”

The shooter was killed in a gun battle with police at the scene.

The 911 operator tells the caller everyone should stay put while officers search the building to make sure there were no other threats. The caller agrees and says all the doors are locked.

“Officers may be coming toward that area and they will be announcing themselves as officers,” the operator says.