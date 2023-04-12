Survivor of 2018 bank shooting: What happened in Louisville was heartbreakingly familiar to me
Whitney Austin, who survived a 2018 mass shooting of a bank in Cincinnati, Ohio, called for gun reform during her remarks at Wednesday's vigil in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Monday morning was heartbreakingly familiar to me. I've done this before," said Austin, who was shot 12 times during the mass 2018 shooting.
She encouraged the community to lift the victims and first responders in prayer and support them.
She also advocated for gun reform, "It is only through action that change will ever come."
4 hr 12 min ago
Louisville police won't be releasing any more 911 calls from bank shooting
From CNN"s Julian Cummings
The Louisville Metro Police Department has released all of the 911 calls it plans to distribute from the bank shooting, according to department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Twelve 911 calls and two emergency responder radio transmissions were released Wednesday.
4 hr 17 min ago
Witnesses call 911 after seeing an officer get shot outside Old National Bank
From CNN’s Sara Smart and Andy Rose
Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence
A woman called 911 on Monday morning after seeing an officer go down after being shot at outside Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.
“We saw one officer down,” the woman relays to the dispatcher.
Another witness describes the scene to the dispatcher as they watched the incident from across the street.
“I just wanted to make sure you understood that there was an officer down,” the male witness tells the dispatcher. “There are several officers here now, but the one hasn’t moved since he’s been shot. Two have been shot at.”
“I’ve been watching him consistently, I haven���t seen a foot or anything moving,” he added, “He went down right away when the bullets started firing,”
Officer Nickolas Wilt is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman. His colleague, Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway, suffered a minor bullet wound.
4 hr 22 min ago
People hiding inside Louisville bank building called 911 and asked for information about the shooting
From CNN's Linh Tran
Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.
Additional 911 calls released by the Louisville Metro Police Department detail concerns from employees in the bank building where the shooting took place on Monday.
“We are on the 4th floor, we are trying to get the status of what’s going on,” the caller says, “We’re tucked under a desk right now.”
The 911 operator calmly tells the caller to remain in place as police officers clear the building: “As far as my understanding, the shooter has been taken into custody. As far as my understanding, the scene is safe at the moment.”
The shooter was killed in a gun battle with police at the scene.
The 911 operator tells the caller everyone should stay put while officers search the building to make sure there were no other threats. The caller agrees and says all the doors are locked.
“Officers may be coming toward that area and they will be announcing themselves as officers,” the operator says.
4 hr 23 min ago
Old National Bank CEO tells employees: "We will get through this together"
Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan had a message for employees attending the community vigil in Louisville and watching virtually: “To all of you please know we will get through this together."
A mass shooter, who police said was an employee, opened fire at the bank on Monday morning, killing five people and injuring several others.
Ryan said there are "no words" to describe what happened or how the victim's families are feeling.
"The greatest way we can continue to honor everyone that has been impacted by this tragedy is to do our best to follow their example," he said. "We need to love one another, we need to care for one another and we need to support one another."
He said he is praying for both the employees and police officers that were hurt and are still recovering and thanked first responders, medical teams and the Louisville community for their support.
4 hr 1 min ago
Kentucky governor responds to audio of 911 call and remembers friend who was killed in shooting
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responded Wednesday to the release of 911 audio from the deadly Louisville bank shooting.
"This person murdered my friend. But still, I can't imagine how his parents must be feeling. Right now," Beshear said.
Beshear's friend Tommy Elliott, a bank executive, was killed by the gunman.
The governor said he wanted his friend to be remembered as a loving father and husband.
"Man, he had a great smile. His eyes lit up. Loved life. Was always into something. Trying to make the city a better place, he was just always into something," he said, in his first interview since the tragic shooting, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
Elliott, the bank's senior vice president, had chaired Beshear's 2019 inaugural committee and was a well-known figure in Kentucky Democratic politics.
"He was trying to plan for me for when I'm done being governor, which was something that I hoped we could eventually plan for together," Beshear said. "An amazing human being, a loving dad."
Relaying details from her son's roommate, she said her son "apparently left a note" as she expressed her shock and confusion.
"My son might be (redacted) has a gun and heading to the Old National on Main Street here in Louisville," she said in the call. "This is his mother. I'm so sorry, I'm getting details secondhand. I'm learning about it now. Oh, my Lord."
Hear Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear here:
4 hr 45 min ago
Louisville mayor says "today is to mourn," but time for action is coming
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said there will be a time for action and change, but now is a time to mourn those killed in a mass shooting at a bank Monday.
At a community vigil Wednesday evening, the mayor said whether people knew any of the victims personally or not, it is important to “acknowledge that every violent death is tragic." He said it's also important to support those who survived the shooting through their physical and mental healing.
“We are all in pain right now," he said. “Everyone I’ve spoken to since Monday is sharing some version of the same experience – and too many people have had this experience before this week," Greenberg added, referring to the dozens of people he said have been killed by gun violence in the city so far this year.
He said the vigil and other kinds of reflection are important so that grief can be turned into action.
"That day is coming. Today is to mourn," Greenberg said.
The mayor also thanked the people who have brought "light and love" during a tragic week, including first responders and police officers.
5 hr 10 min ago
Police release additional 911 calls from the Old National Bank shooting
From CNN's Julian Cummings
A second batch of 911 calls from the Old National Bank mass shooting has been released by the Louisville Metro Police Department Tuesday evening.
The additional audio includes six clips of calls to 911 from the shooting and one clip of LMPD radio traffic.
CNN is looking through the calls.
5 hr 11 min ago
FBI asks for information, photos and videos from community in bank shooting investigation
The FBI is asking for people in Louisville, Kentucky, to share what they know about the mass shooting that killed at least five people at a bank earlier this week.
