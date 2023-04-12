Witness called 911 while hiding in a closet inside Old National Bank during Monday’s shooting
A woman called 911 from inside Old National Bank in Louisville as she was hiding in a closet in the building during Monday’s shooting.
The woman, who worked at the bank, told the dispatcher she believed eight or nine people were shot.
“I know who it is. He’s probably 6 feet tall; he’s a young male,” the woman told the dispatcher.
When the dispatcher asked the woman how she knew the gunman, she responded, “he works with us.”
During the call with the woman, multiple shots can be heard as she sheltered in the closet. First responders can be heard making contact with the woman after the shooting ceased.
11 min ago
Bank employee called 911 after witnessing shooting on a video call during a meeting
A worker of Old National Bank witnessed the shooting while participating in a video meeting on Monday morning and called 911 after seeing the gunman walk into the meeting room.
“There’s an active shooter there,” the caller said in a 911 call that was released on Wednesday. The woman said she works at a different branch of the bank.
The woman was in distress, yelling and crying as she described to the dispatcher what she saw.
“I see somebody on the floor and we heard multiple shots and everyone started saying ‘Oh my god’ and then he came into the board meeting,” she added.
7 min ago
There was no discussion about shooter being fired from bank job before attack, interim police chief says
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) clarified Wednesday that there "was no discussion about [the shooter] being terminated, and of course he wasn't fired," from his bank job prior to Monday's fatal workplace shooting.
“He was an active employee there at Old National Bank, but there was no discussion about this individual being terminated,” LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told CNN.
17 min ago
In released 911 calls, bank shooter’s mother says she does not know where her son would've obtained a gun
The mother of the shooter who killed five people at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday called 911 after hearing secondhand that her son had a gun and was heading toward the bank.
The mother made the call at 8:41 a.m. local time, three minutes after the first 911 call came in about the shooting.
The mom said she was receiving details secondhand from the shooter’s roommate, who called her.
"I don’t know anything," she said in clear distress. "But we don’t even own guns; I don’t know where he would have gotten a gun."
"I know he doesn’t own any guns," she told the operator.
She told the operator multiple times that her son is not violent.
“He’s never hurt anyone; he’s a really good kid. Please don’t punish him,” she said to the operator.
“He’s nonviolent; he’s never done anything,” she said later in the call.
The mother asked the operator what she should do and if she should go to the bank. The operator told the mother that she has already received multiple calls to Old National Bank.
"You’ve had calls from other people? So he’s already there?" she asked. “Yes,” the operator said. “I am advising you not to go to the location because it is [an] unsafe location and officers are already at the location, ma’am,” the operator said.
The mother thanked the phone operator and said goodbye.
Police said in a news briefing Tuesday that the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle – the choice weapon of many US mass shooters – that he’d legally bought six days before the attack.
1 hr 2 min ago
JUST IN: 911 calls from Louisville bank shooting have been released
The 911 calls from the Old National Bank mass shooting have been released by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).
LMPD has released six clips of calls to 911 from the shooting and one clip of LMPD radio traffic. The clips range from 50 seconds to roughly 32 minutes long.
CNN is looking through the calls and will provide the latest updates.
58 min ago
Police: Gunman's assault lasted about 9 minutes
Louisville Metro Police Department Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell provided a few more specifics about the timeline of the fatal shooting at a bank Monday that left five dead.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Crowell said that the shooter was "neutralized" approximately three minutes after police responded.
"It's about a nine-minute span from the time he begins his assault," Cromwell said. "And then there's a few minutes after that, before we get the first call on it. Three minutes after that, when we respond to the scene. And then about three minutes after, we respond, the subject is neutralized."
Crowell reiterated that the gun purchased by the shooter in the fatal bank shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.
Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said it was a "targeted" incident, as the shooter — who was an employee of the bank — knew the victims.
Police said they don’t know whether armed guards were present in the building.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg added that the shooting took place on the first floor of the bank building, and there were other people in the building at the time who were later cleared from the scene by police.
How it unfolded: The shooting began around 8:30 a.m. ET, police said, about 30 minutes before the bank opens to the public. Bank staff were holding their morning meeting in a conference room when the shooter opened fire, bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims said.
One bank employee frantically called her husband as she sheltered inside a locked vault, the husband, Caleb Goodlett told CNN affiiliate WLKY. By the time he called 911, police were already aware of the shooting, he said.
The gunman was killed in a shootout with officers, police said.
2 hr 1 min ago
Audio of 911 calls about the Louisville shooting expected to be released Wednesday
Officials are expected to release audio of 911 calls Wednesday about the shooting, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday evening. It was among more than 145 shootings reported in the US this year with at least four victims, excluding a gunman.
Police have already released dramatic police body camera footage of Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank, in which authorities say the bank employee opened fire on his colleagues and then engaged in a shootout with police before he was shot dead.
The attacker, livestreaming the gruesome assault, fatally shot five of his coworkers in Kentucky’s most populous city around 8:30 a.m., about 30 minutes before the bank was to open, authorities said. Several others were hospitalized, including a rookie police officer who was shot in the head and was in critical condition Tuesday.
“Our city is heartbroken,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday evening. “These five victims should not be dead – just like everyone else who was killed by gun violence in our city, in our country, should not be dead.”
2 hr 24 min ago
Kentucky politicians call for gun reform at the state and federal levels
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said that at least 40 people have been killed by guns this year in his city, giving an impassioned plea for state and federal government to take action on gun violence or to cede that power to the city.
"This isn't about partisan politics. This is about life and death. This is about preventing tragedies. You may think this will never happen to you, never happen to any of your friends or loved ones. I used to think that. The sad truth is that now no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore," he continued.
Greenberg said that the state law should be changed to address Louisville's response to gun violence.
"Let us, the people of Louisville, make our own choices about how we reduce gun violence in our city," he said.
Rep. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat from Kentucky, called for congressional Republicans to pass gun reform policies, saying that the issue is not political.
"We need policies in place that will keep this from happening again so that thoughts and prayers do not have to be offered to get another community ripped apart by the savage violence coming from guns," McGarvey said in a Tuesday briefing.
"I had somebody tell me the other day, 'don't make this political.' Fine. Don't make this political. People's lives aren't political. Public safety isn't political. Put those policies in place that put people first. People over guns, kids over guns, public safety over guns. Because that is what we need to address this problem," McGarvey added.
McGarvey discussed crisis aversion legislation that he has introduced to temporarily remove firearms from those who are going through a crisis. He called on his colleagues to support those efforts in a bipartisan way, including pushing for universal background checks.
3 hr 34 min ago
Here's what we know about the Louisville police officer still in critical condition
A 26-year-old rookie Louisville police officer – who graduated from the police academy just 11 days ago – was hospitalized after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting Monday at a downtown bank that left five people dead and others injured, police said.
Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt underwent brain surgery after being struck during a shootout in the bank that left the gunman dead, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department, said Monday afternoon during a news conference.
The officer was still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
“They have him sedated. We are keeping our fingers crossed. It’s just a wait and see,” LaGrange Fire Chief Jim Sitzler told CNN. Wilt is a volunteer firefighter with the department, Sitzler said.
Wilt was new to the police department, having graduated from the police academy on March 31, according to the fire chief.