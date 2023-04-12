The mother of the shooter who killed five people at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday called 911 after hearing secondhand that her son had a gun and was heading toward the bank.

The mother made the call at 8:41 a.m. local time, three minutes after the first 911 call came in about the shooting.

The mom said she was receiving details secondhand from the shooter’s roommate, who called her.

"I don’t know anything," she said in clear distress. "But we don’t even own guns; I don’t know where he would have gotten a gun."

"I know he doesn’t own any guns," she told the operator.

She told the operator multiple times that her son is not violent.

“He’s never hurt anyone; he’s a really good kid. Please don’t punish him,” she said to the operator.

“He’s nonviolent; he’s never done anything,” she said later in the call.

The mother asked the operator what she should do and if she should go to the bank. The operator told the mother that she has already received multiple calls to Old National Bank.

"You’ve had calls from other people? So he’s already there?" she asked.

“Yes,” the operator said.

“I am advising you not to go to the location because it is [an] unsafe location and officers are already at the location, ma’am,” the operator said.

The mother thanked the phone operator and said goodbye.

Police said in a news briefing Tuesday that the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle – the choice weapon of many US mass shooters – that he’d legally bought six days before the attack.