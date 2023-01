The shooting happened near the area of Monterey Park’s Lunar New Year festival, which was scheduled to take place until 9 p.m. local time on Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues.

Past Lunar New Year events in the city have drawn crowds estimated at over 100,000 people from across Southern California, according to the city. It’s unclear how many people were still gathered in the area when shots were fired.