Mass shooting in California

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Lisa Marie Presley memorial

Live Updates

At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 11:20 a.m. ET, January 22, 2023
14 min ago

Here's what we know about the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting

Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22.
Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

A gunman killed at least 10 people and wounded at least 10 more after opening fire at a dance studio Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The gunman escaped and "remains outstanding," the department said in their latest briefing.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting:

  • The attack happened at 10:22 p.m. local time (1:22 a.m. ET) at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California.
  • Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The studio is located on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues in the community.
  • Police said the shooter was a man and that a motive for the attack remains unclear. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.
  • At least 10 wounded victims were hospitalized and "were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," according to the the sheriff's department.
  • The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office has joined the sheriff's department and Monterey Park Police in the investigation.
  • Monterey Park has canceled Lunar New Year events that were set to take place Sunday on streets near the studio.
31 min ago

California Gov. Newsom says he's monitoring the Monterey Park shooting

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday morning that he is "monitoring the situation closely" after a mass shooting left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured in Monterey Park, California.

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year," the governor said in a tweet.  "Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement, calling reports of the massacre "absolutely devastating."

Monterey Park is located about seven miles from downtown Los Angeles.

"Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace — mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities," Bass said. "As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us."

Monterey Park is a predominantly Asian community, but authorities have not released any information about a potential motive for the killings. The shooting took place at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year festival.

1 min ago

Dance studio in nearby Alhambra closes for the day in wake of Monterey Park shooting

A dance studio in Alhambra, California, said on social media that it will close in observance of a tragic mass shooting that occurred nearby in Monterey Park.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 more in the shooting Saturday night, according to law enforcement. Using geolocation, a CNN analysis identified the venue as Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, located in the neighboring city of Alhambra, posted on Instagram that it will be closed for the day Sunday and will cancel night classes until further notice.

The studio also noted that it will now search all students and teachers before they can enter the building.

"In observance of the tragedy at Star Dance last night, Lai Lai will be closed today. Tea and night dances are suspended until further notice. Lai Lai will reopen Monday for lessons only. As an extra precaution, all students and teachers are subject to search prior to entering the studio. Our prayers go out to all the victims families," Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio Inc posted to its Instagram story Sunday morning.

It's unclear if there is any specific connection between the two studios, beyond their locations within about three miles of one another.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the studio where the mass shooting took place. It occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, according to a CNN analysis.

27 min ago

In pictures: Scenes following the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

From CNN Digital Photo team

At least 10 people are dead following a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. The shooting occurred at a dance studio and the suspect is still at large, according to authorities.

FBI agents and police near the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park early Sunday.
FBI agents and police near the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park early Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Rescue workers assist a man following the shooting.
Rescue workers assist a man following the shooting. (RMGNews)

Screenshot from a video shows a view of the shooting scene.
Screenshot from a video shows a view of the shooting scene. (TNLA/Reuters)

Rescue workers at the scene of the shooting. CNN blurred a portion of the image to protect an individual's identity.
Rescue workers at the scene of the shooting. CNN blurred a portion of the image to protect an individual's identity. (TNLA/Reuters)

A police officer walks near the scene of the shooting.
A police officer walks near the scene of the shooting. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Police work the scene of the shooting.
Police work the scene of the shooting. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

1 hr 3 min ago

New York governor denounces "scourge of gun violence" in reaction to Monterey Park massacre

From CNN’s Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is “heartbroken by the horrific shooting in Monterey Park, California” in a tweet Sunday.

“At what should be a time of Lunar New Year celebration, the scourge of gun violence has struck yet another community — we must put an end to these senseless tragedies,” the governor added.

The massacre happened at a dance studio as a Lunar New Year festival took place nearby. Police have not yet shared specific details about the nature of the gathering at the studio.

Monterey Park canceled its Lunar New Year events scheduled for Sunday.

1 hr 30 min ago

White House: Biden briefed on shooting and directed FBI to provide support to local authorities

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting that killed at least 10 people and left at least 10 more wounded in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known," Jean-Pierre wrote Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland have also received details on the shooting.

“The Vice President has been briefed on the mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA and asked to be updated regularly as more details are known,” Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, tweeted Sunday morning.

CNN's Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.

2 hr 48 min ago

The FBI is involved in the Monterey Park mass shooting investigation

From CNN's Michelle Watson

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, the Monterey Park Police and other agencies as they investigate the mass shooting that killed at least 10 people on Saturday night.

The sheriff's "Homicide Bureau is working closely with Chief Scott Wiese and his agency at the Monterey Park Police Department," LASD Homicide Capt. Andrew Meyer said Sunday.

"We're working with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, The Federal Bureau of Investigation LA office and numerous other law enforcement agencies," he added.  

2 hr 56 min ago

Mass shooting took place inside a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, CNN analysis shows

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Photo from inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California.
Photo from inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. (From Star Ballroom Dance Studio)

Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, took place in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to a CNN analysis.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Capt. Andrew Meyer said in a news conference the shooting took place in a local business in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in downtown Monterey Park. He later identified the business as a dance studio.

CNN geolocated a photo taken Saturday evening just after the shooting, posted on social media, from inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

In that photo, at least two individuals are seen lying on the ground. Another individual is seen slumped, sitting on a couch.  

3 hr 30 min ago

The Monterey Park community is predominantly Asian

Police respond to a shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday. 
Police respond to a shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday.  (Allison Dinner/Reuters)

The Monterey Park community is 65.6% Asian, according to 2020 data from the city's website.

The city has 61,096 residents, according to the website, which provides the following demographic breakdown:

Asian 65.6%

Hispanic or Latino 28.5%

White 14%

Other race: 4.9%

Two or More Races: 1.8%

Black: 0.7%

The median age in the neighborhood is 43.1, the website adds.

It 's too early in the investigation to know if the suspect knew any of the victims or if this was a targeted shooting, police said.

"We will look at every angle as far as whether it's a hate crime or not. It's just too early in the investigation to know," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.