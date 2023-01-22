US
At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1:32 p.m. ET, January 22, 2023
59 min ago

Sheriff says authorities investigating second incident that may be linked to Monterey Park shooting

A group of people wrestled a gun away from an armed man at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, shortly after the Monterey Park shooting Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday, adding that the two incidents may be related.

"We are working diligently with the Alhambra Police Department. We believe that there's an incident that may be related. We're not quite there yet, but it's definitely on our radar screen where a male Asian suspect walked into a dance hall, and he walked in there with a firearm and some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him," the sheriff said.

Luna said the Alhambra incident happened after the attack in Monterey Park, "within 20 to 30 minutes" of the mass shooting.

The sheriff's department seized the gun that was wrestled away from the man in Alhambra. Asked if it was potentially the weapon used in the Monterey Park attack, Luna said: "It absolutely could be. We don't know yet."

The sheriff added that the gunman from the Alhambra incident fled in a white van, according to witnesses at the scene.

"That individual took off. Now, some witnesses in that area are describing a white cargo van. We don't know, though, at this time if it is connected. That white van should be a van of interest at this point. Again, detectives looking at multiple locations, multiple clues," Luna said.

1 hr 13 min ago

5 men and 5 women were killed in Monterey Park mass shooting, sheriff says

An investigator carries markers outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)
An investigator carries markers outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

The 10 people killed in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio were five women and five men, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference Sunday.

Luna said he did not have specific details on the victims' ages or other identifying information.

Several residents survey the scene near a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)
Several residents survey the scene near a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

1 hr 10 min ago

The gunman in the Monterey Park mass shooting is still outstanding, sheriff says

 

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna speaks during a press conference on January 22 in Monterey Park, California. (CNN)
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna speaks during a press conference on January 22 in Monterey Park, California. (CNN)

Authorities are still searching for a gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the gunman "remains outstanding."

"We are here to tell you that we are utilizing every resource to apprehend this suspect, in what we believe to be the county's most heinous cases. Our local state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to better serve the residents here of Los Angeles County and to apprehend this attacker," the sheriff said at a news conference Sunday.

"We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," Luna said.

Preliminarily, Luna said the suspect has been described as an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 50, but law enforcement have “gotten different descriptions of one suspect.”

2 hr ago

NOW: Authorities provide update on Monterey Park mass shooting

Authorities are holding a news conference about a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, where at least 10 people were killed and at least 10 more wounded.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office has joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Monterey Park Police in the investigation.

2 hr 15 min ago

ATF assisting in Monterey Park shooting investigation  

From CNN's Josh Campbell 

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have responded to assist in the Monterey Park mass shooting investigation, the agency confirmed on social media.  

The ATF routinely provides assistance to local law enforcement in tracing the origin and owner of firearms used in crimes. The agency also conducts forensic analysis of spent ammunition shell casings left behind at crime scenes to determine the type of firearm used and whether it matches information in the ATF’s database of past gun crimes.  

2 hr 25 min ago

Here's what we know about the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting

Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

A gunman killed at least 10 people and wounded at least 10 more after opening fire at a dance studio Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The gunman escaped and "remains outstanding," the department said in their latest briefing.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting:

  • The attack happened at 10:22 p.m. local time (1:22 a.m. ET) at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California.
  • Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The studio is located on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues in the community.
  • Police said the shooter was a man and that a motive for the attack remains unclear. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.
  • At least 10 wounded victims were hospitalized and "were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," according to the the sheriff's department.
  • The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office has joined the sheriff's department and Monterey Park Police in the investigation.
  • Monterey Park has canceled Lunar New Year events that were set to take place Sunday on streets near the studio.
2 hr 43 min ago

California Gov. Newsom says he's monitoring the Monterey Park shooting

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday morning that he is "monitoring the situation closely" after a mass shooting left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured in Monterey Park, California.

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year," the governor said in a tweet.  "Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement, calling reports of the massacre "absolutely devastating."

Monterey Park is located about seven miles from downtown Los Angeles.

"Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace — mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities," Bass said. "As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us."

Monterey Park is a predominantly Asian community, but authorities have not released any information about a potential motive for the killings. The shooting took place at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year festival.

2 hr 12 min ago

Dance studio in nearby Alhambra closes for the day in wake of Monterey Park shooting

A dance studio in Alhambra, California, said on social media that it will close in observance of a tragic mass shooting that occurred nearby in Monterey Park.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 more in the shooting Saturday night, according to law enforcement. Using geolocation, a CNN analysis identified the venue as Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, located in the neighboring city of Alhambra, posted on Instagram that it will be closed for the day Sunday and will cancel night classes until further notice.

The studio also noted that it will now search all students and teachers before they can enter the building.

"In observance of the tragedy at Star Dance last night, Lai Lai will be closed today. Tea and night dances are suspended until further notice. Lai Lai will reopen Monday for lessons only. As an extra precaution, all students and teachers are subject to search prior to entering the studio. Our prayers go out to all the victims families," Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio Inc posted to its Instagram story Sunday morning.

It's unclear if there is any specific connection between the two studios, beyond their locations within about three miles of one another.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the studio where the mass shooting took place. It occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, according to a CNN analysis.

2 hr 38 min ago

In pictures: Scenes following the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

From CNN Digital Photo team

At least 10 people are dead following a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. The shooting occurred at a dance studio and the suspect is still at large, according to authorities.

FBI agents and police near the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park early Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)
FBI agents and police near the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park early Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Rescue workers assist a man following the shooting. (RMGNews)
Rescue workers assist a man following the shooting. (RMGNews)

Screenshot from a video shows a view of the shooting scene. (TNLA/Reuters)
Screenshot from a video shows a view of the shooting scene. (TNLA/Reuters)

Rescue workers at the scene of the shooting. CNN blurred a portion of the image to protect an individual's identity. (TNLA/Reuters)
Rescue workers at the scene of the shooting. CNN blurred a portion of the image to protect an individual's identity. (TNLA/Reuters)

A police officer walks near the scene of the shooting. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)
A police officer walks near the scene of the shooting. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Police work the scene of the shooting.
Police work the scene of the shooting. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)