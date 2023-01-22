Sheriff says authorities investigating second incident that may be linked to Monterey Park shooting

A group of people wrestled a gun away from an armed man at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, shortly after the Monterey Park shooting Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday, adding that the two incidents may be related.

"We are working diligently with the Alhambra Police Department. We believe that there's an incident that may be related. We're not quite there yet, but it's definitely on our radar screen where a male Asian suspect walked into a dance hall, and he walked in there with a firearm and some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him," the sheriff said.

Luna said the Alhambra incident happened after the attack in Monterey Park, "within 20 to 30 minutes" of the mass shooting.

The sheriff's department seized the gun that was wrestled away from the man in Alhambra. Asked if it was potentially the weapon used in the Monterey Park attack, Luna said: "It absolutely could be. We don't know yet."

The sheriff added that the gunman from the Alhambra incident fled in a white van, according to witnesses at the scene.

"That individual took off. Now, some witnesses in that area are describing a white cargo van. We don't know, though, at this time if it is connected. That white van should be a van of interest at this point. Again, detectives looking at multiple locations, multiple clues," Luna said.