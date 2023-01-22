At least 10 people died at the scene of the mass shooting

Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

At least 10 people have died in the mass shooting that happened late Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The Monterey Park Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the injured. And pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene," he said.

At least 10 other victims are in the hospital following the incident, he added. "There are at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical."