Mass shooting in California

Russia's war in Ukraine

At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:34 p.m. ET, January 22, 2023
46 min ago

Sheriff: We don't know if driver in Torrance standoff is Monterey Park shooter

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks at a press conference about the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks at a press conference about the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (CNN)

Authorities don't know if a driver of a cargo van involved in a standoff situation in Torrance, California, is linked to the Monterey Park mass shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

"I want to address also that there is a tactical incident, that is occurring in the city of Torrance, that is being covered. People have asked, 'Is that your suspect?' We don't know," Luna said during a news conference.

He continued, "As I said earlier, today, we had a vehicle that was described as a white box van, I guess you would say, a van of interest. And there is a van that looks just like what was described to us in the city of Torrance. It is a barricaded suspect situation, we are working with one of our partner agencies in the Torrance Police Department to resolve that. We believe there is a person inside of that vehicle. We don't know what their condition is but we will handle that in the safest manner that we possibly can."

Luna went on to say that the driver of the white cargo van could possibly be the shooting suspect, "but at this point, if we are doing our jobs correctly, we are not only looking at that situation or scenario, but we are making sure that we are looking at any and every possibility."

He asked and encouraged community members if they have any information on the shooting suspect to please come forward.

The sheriff's office released photos of the shooting suspect earlier today on social media.

1 hr 14 min ago

Police say driver of cargo van involved in Torrance standoff may have shot himself

From CNN's John Miller

The standoff in Torrance, California, began when police tried to stop a white cargo van that fit the description of a vehicle of interest from the Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park, law enforcement sources tell CNN, citing preliminary information.

As officers gave commands for the occupant to exit the van, they heard what they believe was the sound of the driver shooting himself, the sources said.

Officers have surrounded the van, and it appears they may be moving toward a tactical approach to ensure the driver is not still alive and armed inside.

Torrance is a city in Los Angeles County's South Bay region, located about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park.

35 min ago

Sheriff releases photos of mass shooting suspect 

The released images of the mass shooting suspect from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office.
The released images of the mass shooting suspect from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released photos of the suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted photos of the man and noted that investigators identified him as a homicide suspect who should be considered "armed and dangerous."

View the tweet:

1 hr 27 min ago

Police are in a standoff in Torrance believed to be connected to the Monterey Park mass shooting 

From CNN’s Josh Campbell and Paul P. Murphy

Police vehicles surround a white van during a standoff in Torrence, California, Sunday.
Police vehicles surround a white van during a standoff in Torrence, California, Sunday. (OnScene.TV)

There is an ongoing police standoff in Torrance, California, that is believed to be associated with the investigation into the Monterey Park shooting, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Torrance is a city in Los Angeles County's South Bay region, located about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park.

An employee at a store across the street from the standoff told CNN they were told to lockdown.

The employee said they have been on lockdown since around 11:45 a.m. local time, when a police officer came in and told them to remain inside. The employee said the entire shopping complex, which includes a PetSmart, Walmart and Hobby Lobby — in addition to other smaller stores — is locked down.

Customers and employees are currently hunkered down inside the store until they receive an all clear.

1 hr 27 min ago

Stop AAPI Hate calls mass shooting in Monterey Park "a nightmare" 

From CNN's Natasha Chen in Monterey Park, Calif. and Michelle Watson

Stop AAPI Hate released a statement following the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 people Saturday night, calling it "a nightmare."  

“After a day of celebration, we are waking up to a nightmare. This is devastating beyond words," the coalition said in a Sunday news release. "We cannot imagine the pain that so many families are experiencing today."  

"At Stop AAPI Hate, many people on our staff know this community well and feel connected to it. Our hearts are with the loved ones of all those whose lives were taken, those who were injured, and the countless others who were shaken by fear that no one should have had to experience," the statement continues.

"This tremendous act of violence, on one of the most important days of the year for many Asian Americans, at a place where Asian American families come to gather and celebrate, is sending shockwaves through our community," the statement continues. "As we struggle to process the pain, we must also work to prevent this from ever happening again.” 

Stop AAPI Hate describes itself as, "a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism across the U.S."  

While police have not disclosed any motive for the attack in Monterey Park, it has been felt deeply in the Asian American community. The city is home to one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the US.

2 hr 20 min ago

In pictures: Daylight scenes from the aftermath of the Monterey Park shooting

From the CNN Digital Photo Team

Five men and five women were killed in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, authorities said. The gunman remains at large.

Here are some of the scenes from around the community, located in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley, as the investigation continued Sunday:

Police officers block off an area after a shooting that took place near a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park.
Police officers block off an area after a shooting that took place near a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Local residents watch police investigate the scene.
Local residents watch police investigate the scene. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Investigators survey the scene outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
Investigators survey the scene outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

An investigator carries markers outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
An investigator carries markers outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

An investigator photographs a parking lot outside the dance studio.
An investigator photographs a parking lot outside the dance studio. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Law enforcement personnel gather near the shooting scene.
Law enforcement personnel gather near the shooting scene. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

2 hr 27 min ago

A gunman killed 10 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. Here's what we know.

From CNN staff

Authorities are scrambling to find a gunman who killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, as the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend.

Another 10 people were wounded and hospitalized, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting:

  • The attack: The shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. local time (1:22 a.m. ET) at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, according to the sheriff's department. Monterey Park is in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. Star Ballroom Dance Studio, which a CNN analysis identified as the specific venue, is located on West Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues in the community.
  • The victims: Five men and five women were killed in the shooting, Luna said. At least 10 others were wounded and "were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," according to the sheriff's department.
  • The gunman: Early information suggests the shooter may be an Asian man between the age of 30-50, the sheriff said, adding that witnesses provided varying descriptions. Authorities did not specify the type of weapon used in the attack, but said they did not believe it was an assault rifle.
  • The investigation: It’s too early to say whether the massacre was a hate crime because the motive remains unknown, said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Luna echoed that assessment, saying "everything's on the table" and promising detectives would look at "every possibility."
  • A second incident nearby: A gunman showed up at a dance studio in neighboring Alhambra about 20-30 minutes after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, and the sheriff said that investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are linked. The sheriff said a group of people managed to disarm the gunman at the second studio, located just a few miles from the massacre. The man fled, and authorities seized the weapon that he had been carrying. The sheriff reiterated that it wasn't yet clear whether the man had any connection to the Monterey Park shooting.
  • Community in grieving: While officials investigate the motive, the massacre's impact has already been deeply felt among one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the US. “After a day of celebration, we are waking up to a nightmare. This is devastating beyond words. We cannot imagine the pain that so many families are experiencing today," Stop AAPI Hate stated in a news release. "Many people on our staff know this community well and feel connected to it. Our hearts are with the loved ones of all those whose lives were taken, those who were injured, and the countless others who were shaken by fear that no one should have had to experience."
2 hr 43 min ago

Sheriff says it's still too soon to rule out hate crime as a possible motive in Monterey Park attack

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

It's still too soon to rule out hate crime as a possible motive for the deadly Monterey Park, California, mass shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

"We don't know if this is specifically a hate crime defined by law," Luna said at a briefing on the mass shooting.

The attack happened at a ballroom near a Lunar New Year event Saturday night.

"Everything's on the table," Luna said of the ongoing investigation. "But, who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?" the sheriff questioned. 

"The description we have now is of a male Asian — does that matter? I don't know," said Luna. "I can tell you that everything's on the table," he emphasized. 

"Our detectives are looking at every possibility with our partners," the sheriff added.

According to Luna, the sheriff's department is working on an updated suspect description and expects to release that at some point Sunday.

He said at the briefing that investigators had received differing descriptions of the shooter from witnesses. The only other information he could provide as of late Sunday morning was that the gunman was believed to be 30 to 50 years old.

Monterey Park is a predominantly Asian community, and instructors at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio told CNN the venue was a gathering place for the local Chinese community.

2 hr 43 min ago

Instructors from Star Ballroom Dance Studio say the venue was a gathering place for local Chinese community

From CNN's Jeffrey Winter

Investigators are seen outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Investigators are seen outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Dance instructors at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, called the venue a gathering place for the local Chinese community.

The studio hosts a variety of classes and private lessons, which instructor Oleksandr Kamniev said focus on ballroom dancing and Latin standards. The studio also rented out its ballroom space — which has an area for karaoke — for private parties.

"For parties, it's a big thing," Kamniev said, adding that sometimes as many as 300 people attended. "A lot of Chinese people love to come here."

Kamniev estimated "99%" of Star's dance students were Chinese, and ranged in age from 4 to 75. Sundays, he said, were usually kids' days at the studio. 

According to a CNN analysis, Saturday's mass shooting took place in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Ten people were killed and 10 others were wounded in the shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Kamniev and his wife, Kateryna Kamnieva, taught Latin dancing at the studio for several years. They were not present at the shooting.

Kamniev and his wife said they believed the studio owner was at the venue Saturday night. They said they reached out to her and were waiting to hear back when they spoke with CNN.