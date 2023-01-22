5 men and 5 women were killed in Monterey Park mass shooting, sheriff says

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna speaks during a press conference on January 22 in Monterey Park, California. (CNN)

Authorities are still searching for a gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the gunman "remains outstanding."

"We are here to tell you that we are utilizing every resource to apprehend this suspect, in what we believe to be the county's most heinous cases. Our local state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to better serve the residents here of Los Angeles County and to apprehend this attacker," the sheriff said at a news conference Sunday.

"We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," Luna said.

Preliminarily, Luna said the suspect has been described as an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 50, but law enforcement have “gotten different descriptions of one suspect.”