The suspect's motive and description are unclear

The suspect's motive is unclear in the mass shooting that left at least 10 dead in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Meyer did not provide a description of the suspect at a news conference.

"All they are saying is that it was a man who was here last night at around 10:22 p.m. and began shooting," CNN's Camila Bernal reported.

"All I can tell you is that it was a firearm that was used," Meyer told reporters, but did not provide any details on the type of weapon used.