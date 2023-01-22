US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Mass shooting in California

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Lisa Marie Presley memorial

Live Updates

At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 10:18 a.m. ET, January 22, 2023
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
27 min ago

White House: Biden briefed on shooting and directed FBI to provide support to local authorities

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting that killed at least 10 people and left at least 10 more wounded in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known," Jean-Pierre wrote Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland have also received details on the shooting.

“The Vice President has been briefed on the mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA and asked to be updated regularly as more details are known,” Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, tweeted Sunday morning.

CNN's Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.

1 hr 45 min ago

The FBI is involved in the Monterey Park mass shooting investigation

From CNN's Michelle Watson

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, the Monterey Park Police and other agencies as they investigate the mass shooting that killed at least 10 people on Saturday night.

The sheriff's "Homicide Bureau is working closely with Chief Scott Wiese and his agency at the Monterey Park Police Department," LASD Homicide Capt. Andrew Meyer said Sunday.

"We're working with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, The Federal Bureau of Investigation LA office and numerous other law enforcement agencies," he added.  

1 hr 53 min ago

Mass shooting took place inside a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, CNN analysis shows

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Photo from inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California.
Photo from inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. (From Star Ballroom Dance Studio)

Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, took place in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to a CNN analysis.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Capt. Andrew Meyer said in a news conference the shooting took place in a local business in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in downtown Monterey Park. He later identified the business as a dance studio.

CNN geolocated a photo taken Saturday evening just after the shooting, posted on social media, from inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

In that photo, at least two individuals are seen lying on the ground. Another individual is seen slumped, sitting on a couch.  

2 hr 27 min ago

The Monterey Park community is predominantly Asian

Police respond to a shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday. 
Police respond to a shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday.  (Allison Dinner/Reuters)

The Monterey Park community is 65.6% Asian, according to 2020 data from the city's website.

The city has 61,096 residents, according to the website, which provides the following demographic breakdown:

Asian 65.6%

Hispanic or Latino 28.5%

White 14%

Other race: 4.9%

Two or More Races: 1.8%

Black: 0.7%

The median age in the neighborhood is 43.1, the website adds.

It 's too early in the investigation to know if the suspect knew any of the victims or if this was a targeted shooting, police said.

"We will look at every angle as far as whether it's a hate crime or not. It's just too early in the investigation to know," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

1 hr 53 min ago

Sunday's Lunar New Year festival canceled in Monterey Park, California

FBI agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
FBI agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, happened near a Lunar New Year festival celebration. The event that was scheduled to be extended into Sunday is now canceled, according to Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Weise.

"The festival that occurred Saturday also extended to Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims, we are canceling the event that's going to happen later today. The Lunar festival here in Monterey Park has been canceled," he told reporters at a news conference.

2 hr 36 min ago

The Monterey Park shooting happened at a dance location

The mass shooting that left at least 10 dead happened at a dance location in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

CNN spoke to people on the scene, and CNN reporter Camila Bernal reported: "I talked to witnesses here on the scene who told me that this is a popular dance club. People regularly come here on the weekends. We also know that they were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. So as these celebrations were going on, these shots rang out."

When asked if there was any other location, Meyer said police are aware of another incident in Alhambra, California, which neighbors Monterey Park, and they are investigating if it is connected to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

This is where Monterey Park is located in California

Monterey Park, California.
Monterey Park, California. (Mapbox)

2 hr 44 min ago

The suspect's motive and description are unclear

The suspect's motive is unclear in the mass shooting that left at least 10 dead in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Meyer did not provide a description of the suspect at a news conference.

"All they are saying is that it was a man who was here last night at around 10:22 p.m. and began shooting," CNN's Camila Bernal reported.

"All I can tell you is that it was a firearm that was used," Meyer told reporters, but did not provide any details on the type of weapon used.

3 hr 22 min ago

At least 10 people died at the scene of the mass shooting

Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

At least 10 people have died in the mass shooting that happened late Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The Monterey Park Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the injured. And pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene," he said.

At least 10 other victims are in the hospital following the incident, he added. "There are at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical."

3 hr 18 min ago

The shooting happened Saturday night at 10:22 p.m. local time

The mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, happened at 10:22 p.m. PT on Saturday, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a local business in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call," he told reporters Sunday.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location pouring out of the location, screaming," he added. "The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."