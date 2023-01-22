White House: Biden briefed on shooting and directed FBI to provide support to local authorities

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting that killed at least 10 people and left at least 10 more wounded in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known," Jean-Pierre wrote Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland have also received details on the shooting.

“The Vice President has been briefed on the mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA and asked to be updated regularly as more details are known,” Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, tweeted Sunday morning.

